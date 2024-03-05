WinterFest Raises Over $12,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

((L-R) Kelley Lyons, Enrollment and Match Specialist at BBBSCO, Aaron Switzer, Event Producer at Lay It Out Events, Ren Gates, Advisory Council President for BBBSCO, Jenn Davis Program Director at BBBSCO and Shannon Guerrero, Event Coordinator with BBBSCO | Photo courtesy of BBBSCO)

The 2024 Bend WinterFest made a memorable return to Bend’s Old Mill District this year. This year’s event not only marked its comeback to a beloved location but also set a new milestone in its philanthropic efforts by raising an impressive $12,500 for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBSCO) of Central Oregon. This significant contribution underscores the event’s ongoing commitment to supporting local nonprofits in Central Oregon, with total donations to BBBSCO by Lay It Out Events (LIOE) through the sponsored event now exceeding $50,000 over the past five years.

“We are incredibly grateful to Bend Winterfest for their support and generous donation,” expressed Jenn Davis, program director for BBBSCO. “This contribution will make a meaningful difference in the lives of the children we serve, allowing us to continue providing them with the mentorship, support, and opportunities they need to thrive.”

BBBSCO’s mission to create meaningful mentorship relationships between adults and at-risk youth has shown remarkable outcomes, including improved confidence, academic success, and avoidance of negative behaviors. The program’s reach has expanded significantly, now offering support to over 200 young individuals across Central Oregon. The funds raised this year will further enhance BBBSCO’s mentorship training and fund outdoor activities that contribute to the mentees’ development, such as ice skating, snowshoeing, and skiing.

The 2024 event’s return to the Old Mill District was a celebration of Central Oregon’s rich arts, culture, and outdoor recreation. Attracting over 20,000 attendees, the area was transformed into a magical winter wonderland, featuring enchanting ice sculptures, festive decorations, and a variety of entertainment that captivated visitors of all ages. Highlights included performances by renowned hip-hop artist Chingy and the AC/DC cover band, Hell’s Belles, and engaging activities for families, such as the OMSI traveling science festival and the K9 Kings Flying Dog Show.

Aaron Switzer, founder of LIOE, reflected on the event’s impact: “Our mission is to celebrate and enhance the quality of life in our community. Through these events and the support they generate, we aim to enrich the cultural landscape of Central Oregon and contribute to the well-being of its residents and visitors.”

The success of this year’s event in the Old Mill District not only highlights the community’s vibrant spirit but also reinforces the importance of supporting initiatives like BBBSCO that make a lasting difference in the lives of young people.

If you’re interested in making a difference, become a Big today! Find more information at bbbsco.org.

Lay It Out Events, which annually produces more than 20 events and has donated more than $320,000 to Central Oregon charities in the last decade. Events include Oregon WinterFest, Bend Fall and Summer Festival, The Little Woody, Cascades Wedding Show, Balloons Over Bend, and Theater in the Park.

bbbsco.org • www.layitoutevents.com.