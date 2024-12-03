Working Together to End Child Abuse

Every child in Oregon deserves to feel safe, valued, and full of hope. Unfortunately, for many, the trauma of abuse — whether at home, in school, or within their community — shatters this sense of security. Oregon Child Abuse Solutions (OCAS) is at the forefront of ensuring every child has access to timely, high-quality, and healing-centered care through a well-coordinated response to abuse.

According to national statistics, one in seven children will experience some form of abuse in their lifetime. Abuse affects children across all geographic, social, cultural, and economic boundaries. To address this critical issue, Oregon’s Children’s Advocacy Centers (CACs) network provides critical leadership and services in communities across Oregon. These centers offer safe, professional, and welcoming spaces where children can disclose their experiences and receive trauma-informed services designed to help them heal and thrive.

Supporting Oregon’s Network of Child Advocates

With a presence in all 36 counties, OCAS supports Oregon’s 24 CACs by providing essential resources, training, and partnerships. These centers collaborate with their local multidisciplinary teams (MDTs), which include law enforcement, child welfare professionals, prosecutors, medical providers, mental health experts, and others. Children’s Advocacy Centers ensure children and families have access to the following critical services:

Medical evaluations

Forensic interviews

Trauma-focused therapy

Family advocacy

Prevention education

As an accredited chapter of the National Children’s Alliance, OCAS ensures Oregon’s response to child abuse reflects the latest research, training, and best practices. This collaboration enables CACs to provide equitable care across urban, rural, and frontier communities while respecting local expertise and maintaining statewide standards of excellence.

A Call to Action: Learn the Signs and Report Abuse

Ending child abuse requires a united effort. Parents, caregivers, educators, and all adults who interact with children play a crucial role in recognizing and reporting signs of abuse. OCAS, in partnership with local CACs, offers training and educational resources to empower individuals to protect vulnerable children.

“Every adult in Oregon has a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of our children,” said Shelly Smith, Executive Director of Oregon Child Abuse Solutions. “Together, we can create a future where every child feels safe, valued, and full of hope.”

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, take immediate action:

Call 911 if someone is in immediate

Report child abuse or neglect in Oregon by calling 855-503-SAFE (7233).

Contact local law enforcement using the non-emergency line unless the situation is life- threatening, then call 911.

Learn More and Take Action

Preventing child abuse starts with awareness and education. Learn the signs, attend a training, and speak up. To locate a Children’s Advocacy Center near you or explore available training opportunities, visit oregoncas.org/centers/find-a-center/. For information on child sexual abuse prevention resources, visit Protect Our Children.

By working together, we can strengthen Oregon’s response to child abuse and help every child feel safe, valued, and full of hope.

protectourchildren.org