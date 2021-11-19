Workplace Conflict Resolution Training

When you think about it, a business is like an instant family. You are surrounded by people with whom you may have little in common other than a dependency on the success of the company. And you are dependent on the company to pay for necessities such as housing, food, and clothing.

As with your actual family, conflicts are likely to arise. When they occur in your family, you may go to therapy. When it happens in an office, you may need conflict resolution training. There are several companies that offer conflict resolution training. You can have them come to your office, go to their location, or take virtual classes.

How long does the training last?

You can get training for various lengths of time. The best companies will offer multiple-week classes that are very thorough. It can be helpful to know what to expect.

Information About the History and Theory of Conflict Resolution

The first thing you will learn in training is the psychology behind conflict resolution. The concept of conflict resolution was the result of a study conducted by researchers Robert R. Blake and Jane Mouton.

In the 1960s, these two scientists were studying business management styles and concluded that there were five basic management styles and results:

Impoverished Management – Low results/dissatisfied employees. Produce-or-Perish Management – High results/dissatisfied employees. Middle-of-the-Road Management – Medium results/ somewhat satisfied employees. Country Club Management – Low results/highly satisfied workers. Team Management – High production/high employee satisfaction.

They came to the conclusion that the team style of management was the best one. They discovered that employees and managers alike responded best when they solved problems together. Most conflict resolution experts will teach you to use team problem solving to overcome conflict.

Identifying Potential Conflict

A worthwhile conflict resolution training class will show you how to identify potential problems before they begin. You will be trained to talk to someone who is beginning to feel conflict with their coworkers or who seems to be frustrated with their job duties.

Improving Communication Skills

According to Pollack Peacebuilding Systems , conflict resolution training will help you to improve your listening skills. You will also learn to state your opinions and feelings to help solve a problem rather than escalate it.

The more sophisticated training classes will teach you how to write 3-part assertion messages. These messages will have a person describe the behavior that the company or individual they are in conflict with is exhibiting. They will say how it makes them feel, and they will explain the overall results of the behavior on the company and the individuals in it.

In addition to learning how to cope with internal conflicts in your business, you will also learn how to deal with dissatisfied customers.

Why You Need Conflict Resolution Training

Abraham Lincoln once said, “ a house divided cannot stand .” Likewise, a business fraught with conflict will not be able to function properly. Conflict management can help you to avoid harassment lawsuits and other legal problems. If an employee does sue you, the fact that you provided conflict management training can be used in your defense.

Your and all the employees at your company work hard. That is why you all deserve to have an office environment that is productive and nurturing. Conflict resolution management will ensure that the members of your corporate family know how to communicate.