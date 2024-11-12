X-Golf Coming to the Old Mill District

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

X-Golf, a world-class indoor golf simulator open to all ages, is set to open in the Old Mill District in the new year.

The Old Mill District location at 389 S.W. Scalehouse Court, just east of the district’s retail core, will offer seven golf simulators, TVs throughout, dart games, and a pool table.

“We hope to give the people of Bend the opportunity to enjoy golf year-round,” said Steve Lobis, general manager of X-Golf Bend. “It allows people to experience golf in a safe, easy way (and) buffer the transition to the golf course. We are very excited to bring this to the Bend community.”

Utilizing state-of-the-art technology that measures ball and swing data at an unrivaled 99 percent accuracy, X-Golf offers an easy-to-play golf experience with food and bar options, event spaces, lessons, and tournaments.

“The technology is the result of 20 years of engineering that utilizes a combination of lasers, light, impact, and camera sensory technology to collect data,” said Lobis, who will oversee the new Old Mill location alongside his wife, Jennifer, and son, Keith. The family lives in Powell Butte.

The simulators track various stats for guests, including club path, launch angle, ball speed and distance, and much more. However, X-Golf is for more than just the pros, said Lobis.

“X-Golf is a fun environment for families and casual golfers while also providing more competitive options for everyone from avid golfers to professionals,” said Lobis.

Each simulator bay can be rented out for corporate events, bachelor and bachelorette parties, holiday get-togethers, and birthday parties. In addition, guests can enjoy a casual bar-like atmosphere. Beer, wine, and cocktails are served alongside shareable bites, appetizers, snacks, and pizzas.

“We’re excited for X-Golf to be another piece of Bend’s amazing golf community,” said Beau Eastes, the Old Mill District’s marketing director. “There isn’t a better golf simulator experience out there. It’s a fantastic training tool for serious golfers, but it’s also just a blast to book a bay with friends and family for a fun night out.”

Guests can expect to play 18 holes in one hour at X-Golf, though skill level and number of players can affect the pace of play. In addition, X-Golf rents clubs but allows players to bring golf clubs, if they choose.

“X-Golf will bring the opportunity to golf and practice all year,” said Lobis. “There is a need for more family-friendly, indoor entertainment options in the Bend area. X-Golf will fit in nicely for families looking for something fun to do.”

X-Golf in the Old Mill District anticipates a grand opening event with more details to come. Hours will be 9am to midnight on weekends and 10am-10pm on weekdays.

About the Old Mill District:

Celebrating 20 years as one of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional, and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District – the most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience in the region.

oldmilldistrict.com