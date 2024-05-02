Your 1-Month Snapshot

(Graphic courtesy of COCC)
Explore upcoming courses, events, workshops, and training
- AI-Powered Business Strategies: Unleashing the Potential of ChatGPT
- Business Core Discipline: Business Planning Made Easy
- Squarespace for Entrepreneurs
- Starting Your Business in Central Oregon
- Starting Your Business in Central Oregon, in Spanish: Comenzando tu Negocio
- Understanding Your Financials: a Course for Entrepreneurs, in Spanish; “Entendiendo tus Finanzas: Curso para Emprendedores”
- Marketing Basics for Business Owners
- Excel Level I
- Excel Level II
- CPR – Basic Life Support (BLS) Provider HeartCode
- Contractors CCB Test Prep
- Contractors CCB Test Prep in Spanish – Preparacion para el examen de contratistas CCB
- Licensed Tax Consultant (LTC) Exam Prep Boot Camp
- Pesticide Applicator: Herbicide Ornamental & Turf
- Property Manager License Exam Prep
- Real Estate Broker License Exam Prep