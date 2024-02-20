You’re Invited

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)

Join us this Thursday to hear about Bend Entrepreneur Lab (BEL)’s vision to make Central Oregon a beacon for tech startup innovation. BEL Co-founder and Partner Carrie Douglas will kickoff the agenda with a look into the innovative model being developed to support early-stage tech companies. Then we’ll hear from BEL’s first cohort company Liz Spragg, Co-founder and CEO of Golden Thread.

Agenda:

Community Spotlight: Bend Entrepreneur Lab (BEL)

Carrie Douglas, Co-founder and Partner

Company Pitch: Golden Thread

Liz Spragg, Co-founder and CEO

Company Pitch: Tune

Kyle Henry, Co-founder and CEO

Company Pitch: LMTD

Christian Rea, Founder and CEO

Community Update:

Bend Entrepreneur Lab (BEL)

Carrie Douglass is Co-founder and Partner of Bend Entrepreneur Lab (BEL), a new initiative launched out of The Haven Coworking. BEL is focused on providing direct support to early-stage tech entrepreneurs from inception to the close of a successful seed round. Their innovative model combines demonstrated best practices with the unique capabilities and culture found in the region. BEL serves as a co-founder, providing a comprehensive suite of services customized for each entrepreneur to help them move quickly, avoid common pitfalls and maximize market opportunities. The team is driven by a vision of establishing Bend as a place where aspiring tech entrepreneurs, including talent from underrepresented communities, can start and grow their company for the benefit of all.

Company Pitch:

Golden Thread

Golden Thread Co-founder and CEO Liz Spragg has partnered with the Bend Entrepreneur Lab to build an exponential startup with the mission of helping mental health professionals increase their passion and purpose while reducing burnout. The company is dedicated to helping mental health professionals including counselors, therapists, psychologists, and social workers by creating a digital companion that improves work-life balance for providers and supports long-term patient outcomes. Golden Thread’s initial product provides therapists with easy access to the important information they need just before a session to run the appointment effectively.

Thursday, February 22

Worthy Brewing

4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

