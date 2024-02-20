You’re Invited to Community Building Community Evening at COCC’s SBDC

We’d like to invite you to attend another session of the SBDC’s series, “Community Building Community.”

Come learn from local marketing professional, Anne-Marie Daggett, who will focus on relationships with customers and our responsibility to be authentic and trustworthy to build customer advocates. In this very digitally focused world where information is inundating us, there is, more than ever, a need for connection and listening to what human beings need, want and desire for their lives.

Daggett is an experienced entrepreneur in the marketing and advertising industry. Please join us in a fun and inspiring conversation about how to get at the foundation of what makes our audience tick and how we can better connect to them.

We look forward to seeing you and helping you further develop your business skills. Be sure to take advantage of this friendly opportunity to mingle comfortably while learning something new!

The Heart of Marketing

Tuesday, February 27

5:30-7pm

COCC Cascades Hall Room 104

Bend Campus; $29

