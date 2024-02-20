Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»You’re Invited to Community Building Community Evening at COCC’s SBDC

You’re Invited to Community Building Community Evening at COCC’s SBDC

0
By on E-Headlines

We’d like to invite you to attend another session of the SBDC’s series, “Community Building Community.”

Come learn from local marketing professional, Anne-Marie Daggett, who will focus on relationships with customers and our responsibility to be authentic and trustworthy to build customer advocates. In this very digitally focused world where information is inundating us, there is, more than ever, a need for connection and listening to what human beings need, want and desire for their lives.

Daggett is an experienced entrepreneur in the marketing and advertising industry. Please join us in a fun and inspiring conversation about how to get at the foundation of what makes our audience tick and how we can better connect to them.

We look forward to seeing you and helping you further develop your business skills. Be sure to take advantage of this friendly opportunity to mingle comfortably while learning something new!

The Heart of Marketing
Tuesday, February 27
5:30-7pm
COCC Cascades Hall Room 104
Bend Campus; $29
Register Today!

cocc.edu/sbdc

Share.

About Author

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Leave A Reply