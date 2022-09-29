You’re Not Going to Want to Miss This!

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

It’s the final countdown! The Sisters Folk Festival kicks off at 6pm on Friday, September 30. Join us to watch folk music veterans like Jeffrey Foucault, The Milk Carton Kids and David Wilcox perform; plus newcomers like Emily Scott Robinson, JigJam and Big Richard!

Sunday-only tickets are available for $75 ($30 youth 17 and under) and three-day all events passes are for sale for $200 ($85 youth 17 and under). This is an event you won’t want to miss! Take a look at the festival schedule, make a plan and get ready for a weekend to remember.

Come hungry and ready to indulge on festival food! We’ve got 13 food vendors split between our Sisters Art Works and Village Green venues serving a wide variety of delicious options.

Still looking for somewhere to stay during the festival? We’ve got you covered! Tent, camper van and RV spaces are still available at the Sisters Park & Rec lot, about one mile from festival venues at 1750 McKinney Butte Road. Shuttle service not provided; campers are encouraged to bring their bikes for easy transportation.

You must have a three-DAY PASS to the festival or be a festival volunteer to camp here.

We will no longer be offering disposable cups at the Sisters Folk Festival. Every ticket holder (over 21) will receive a free SFF branded Steely pint cup upon checking in — do not lose it! Festival bars and private venue bars will fill these with beer, cider, or wine.

If lost, ticket holders may bring their own 16-oz pint cup (no ceramic mugs, mason jars, or miscellaneous vessels) or purchase additional Steely or Silipint cups at the festival.

