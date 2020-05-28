10 Barrel Hero Beer Proceeds Benefit the High Desert Food & Farm Alliance

The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) has been selected as a beneficiary for 10 Barrel’s Drink it Forward Program this quarter. During the months of April, May and June, 10 Barrel is donating all proceeds from the sales of their special series launch, Hero Beer, to HDFFA. Proceeds will benefit their Food Access and Agricultural Support programs. HDFFA believes that local food should be accessible to everyone, and that our food connects us to each other. They support food entrepreneurs who craft products that reflect their values and contribute to our High Desert Economy. 10 Barrel’s Hero Beer is inspired by the essential people keeping us safe, happy and healthy during this time. Giving back to the local community has always been a priority for 10 Barrel, and their Drink It Forward Program is a way for the Brew Pubs to support local organizations through proceeds from beer sales. This expansion of the Drink it Forward program gives 10 Barrel a meaningful way to spread love and stay connected to the local community during the

COVID-19 pandemic. 10 Barrel is a longstanding partner of HDFFA and their commitment to sponsoring an organization dedicated to supporting a healthy and thriving food and farm network here in the high desert has resulted in greater connection and awareness about the importance of food access and creating a strong and vibrant local food economy.

The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties as well as the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. HDFFA’s mission is to support a healthy and thriving food & farm network through education, collaboration and inclusivity.

hdffa.org