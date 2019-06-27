10 Business Side Hustles You Can Do Without Quitting Your Job

Image Source: PixaBay

No matter what walk of life you’re from; there never seems to be enough money to go around. Sometimes it’s hard to make a living. Thanks to the convenience of the internet, there are lots of creative ways to make money. As long as you know how to tap into the reaches of cyberspace, earning a little bit while you work can be easy. If you’re looking for a way to make a little extra cash on the side, why not try one of these side hustles?

1. Drive for Uber or Lyft.

The best part about these services is that they’re open to anyone as long as you pass a criminal record check. These services have exploded over the last few years and are quickly replacing cabs in multiple cities all over the world.

2. Sell Your Car on Autovolo.

Have a car that needs fixing, but you’d rather part with it instead? This guide on Autovolo takes you step by step on how to sell your car through their website. You can even make a living buying some old cars, fixing them up, and selling them for a profit.

3. Rent your Space Room on Airbnb.

If you need some fast cash, why not rent out that spare room you aren’t using? Airbnb offers a great and safe way to have guests stay in your home as they are told to pay 24 hours after they arrive, so no potential scams happen.

4. Sell your Services on Fiverr.

Do you have some weird skill that you should probably be paid for? Fiverr is an excellent platform for that. You won’t get rich using this service, but if you’re looking for a micro-job you can do quick and easy, this might be an excellent service for you if you’re in a bind.

5. Start a Blog

You won’t make money right away, but blogs are a great way to make money if you put some time into them. If you start building this on the side, you could get the right amount of passive income in a few months to a year. Just stay consistent.

6. Do Mystery Shopping

Many companies are looking for mystery shoppers, and they’ll pay you a few dollars for visiting shops secretly and documenting your experience. Doing a simple google search will show you different services that can assist you in becoming one.

7. Walk Dogs

Anyone can walk a dog, and there are many services like Rover that can help you get your dog walking business off the ground. Alternatively, you could do it the old fashion way by putting flyers in others mailboxes, or putting a poster on your apartments bulletin board.

8. Clean Houses

There are always going to be people who are too busy to clean their homes. Similar to dog walking, you could go through a cleaning service, or you could freelance and ask around.

9. Have a Garage Sale

If you have excess clutter in your house, setting up a garage sale a few times a year could give you some extra cash. Try to post your items up on craigslist too.

10. Personal Training

Like to work out? Go to the gym a lot? Talk to the patrons in your gym and ask if they need a little help. Alternatively, you could create meal plans online and sell them. There are plenty of nutrition myths out there so there’s certainly a gap in the market to help educate people.