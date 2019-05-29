10 Unconventional Jobs That Are Profitable

It’s a common stereotype in society that only conventional career fields such as healthcare, engineering, computer technology, financial and business pay well. However, the reality is that there are several less explored creative opportunities out there as well that are not only stress-free but lucrative as well. All you need is a professional resume that appropriately showcases your educational qualifications and skills required to grab that opportunity. There are professional services such as Resume-Chief that help aspirants land their dream job with a premium resume. But, before that, it’s important to know your area of interest and choose a career option that best reflects your knowledge and personality.

Following are ten such unconventional jobs that are both exciting and profitable:

Genetic counselor : Genetic counselors usually work as members of the healthcare team and their job is to provide education, risk assessment, and support to individuals or families at risk for a variety of inherited conditions. According to the American Board of Genetic Counseling (ABGC), there were just around 4,000 licensed genetic counselors working in the U.S. in 2017. Genetic counselors surprisingly make anywhere between $65,310 and $77,480, as per information from U.S. News and World Report. Body Part Model : Do you know that the average annual salary of a foot model can be $122,000? Although this can vary depending on the organization, the type of work, and the experience, the body part models are outstanding fortune makers . If you have beautiful face and features, you can make anywhere between $20 and $1,000+ for an afternoon by just flaunting them. Proofreader : A proofreader checks documents for typos, misspellings, inconsistencies, and grammar mistakes. Proofreaders will take content that is already written and give it the final check to fix mistakes so it is error-free upon publication. The average annual salary of the professional proofreader is $59,300. Personal Shopper: Shopping for someone else may not be as exciting as shopping for yourself, but the rewards can excite you. A personal shopper can earn from $25,000 to $100,000 a year, given you have required certification, training and experience. For example, if you want to become a personal fashion shopper, you should come from a fashion background and have studied fashion design or merchandising at the college level. Certified Ethical Hackers: Also known as penetration testers, ethical hackers are in high demand in every industry. These professionals get paid for assessing the security of computer systems by finding areas of weakness and vulnerabilities. An ethical hacker can earn anywhere between $24,760 and $111,502 per annum. Ghostwriter : Most of the ghostwriters are self-employed, while others work for publishers and writing services companies. Ghostwriters usually interview people or research subjects, and then take notes and write admission essays , biographies, novels, articles for magazines, or articles for online newsletters and blogging websites. Self-employed ghostwriters usually charge by the hour or project. Those who work for publishers or writing services companies – such as Admission Writer , might be paid hourly wages or salaries. All told, ghostwriters earned average annual salaries of $78,000. Chef or Cook: While it isn’t an original field, it can get unusual depending on where you cook. For example, some cooks work in unconventional surroundings such as a submarine. These chefs earn a 6-figure income. Although the demand is not very high, you can consider this career option if you see an opportunity and have professional cooking skills. Wildlife Photographer : If photography is your passion, this career opportunity is for you. As a wildlife photographer, you have to work in all types of weather conditions and at unusual times. You can earn a handsome amount even by working as an intern. Government agencies, production studios and of course, wildlife organizations are on a constant look for talent who can work in unpredictable situations. According to the BLS, the average annual salary for a photographer in 2017 was around $32,490. Hot Dog Vendor : Are you confident about your marketing and sales skills? If yes, this job is for you. As a hot dog vendor, you not only get a chance to wander the bustling streets and of course, eat tasty hot dogs, but you also get to earn a significant amount of money. You can even make a whopping $1,150 in a single weekend by selling hotdogs! Social Media Consultant : If you spend a lot of time on social media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or some other, and you know how to leverage them for sales and marketing, then you can consider this career as an opportunity. As businesses now realize the importance of social media for brand awareness, they are on a lookout for professionals who can help them to promote their business, products, events, and even ideas, using social media.

