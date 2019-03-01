10 Unusual Study Tips that Actually Work

All people are not the same, which means that some people have learning difficulties. Some will spare most of their time to study but still, experience learning difficulties. As an individual, you are supposed to know what works for you in order to get rid of the distractions. One way of remembering things that you read is by integrating them with your existing knowledge. There are some study tips and tricks that can help your brain connect unrelated information to what you already know in order to remember things better. This essay will therefore discuss some of the study tips that will help your brain retain information better.

Get Enough Sleep

At some point, you might be exhausted and your brain cannot take in more information. Sleep can serve as a critical time to help your brain get restored and consolidate. Getting adequate sleep can help improve your brain function. Even a little nap can help improve your memory.

Review the Information Later

Reminding yourself what you learned again the better your brain will retain that information. You can first give your brain a break, theт revisit your notes. Repetition is a significant way to make information stick in your brain. Also, recalling information is easier if it has been reinforced over time. Every time you cycle the same pattern in your brain, the connection becomes stronger.

Exercise

Exercise is among the best creative ways to study. A research shows that any form of exercise improves your brain function and the way of processing information. Regular exercise can help restore memory problems and turn them from becoming serious neurological disorders. Exercising does not necessarily mean going to the gym, but you can take a twenty-minute walk and this can help you recall and understand test questions.

Manage Your Studying Environment

Trying new areas of study is one of the college study tips that can trick your mind into recalling information easier after studying. You can try studying in the library, in your bed or where you feel comfortable sitting. A change of the scenery can do you wonders.

Reward Yourself

Rewarding yourself can help you retain enough information as you have something to look up to. You can look for something to motivate you after reading through two chapters. You can take a little break to watch your favorite clip, or even jog around the compound which can help you work harder. To add, rewards require discipline.

Cramming

Cramming can naturally flow if you understand a concept. Although some people believe that memorizing does not work, it can really help sometimes. For instance, as I do my essay tests, cramming has been helping me recall most of the important points. If you cram your notes directly at least two hours before the test, you have high chances to outperform non-crammers. Cramming has its benefits and you can integrate it with your studying habits in order to get better results.

Manage Your Time

If you have problems studying, you can try to manage your study time by creating enough time for every subject. You can also try to put off unnecessary activities in order to create adequate time for your study and fulfill your goals as a student. The most significant student tips are planning time for your study sessions and notes review before the exam time

Meditate

Mindfulness meditation can assist improve your memory recall, concentrate, and also enhance standardized test scores. The benefits of meditating have been witnessed and this activity has been a main practice in many schools. Students who meditate before a lecture retain more information than those who doesn’t. Before starting your readings, you can take few minutes to meditate, by finding a quiet place with no distractions. Set a timer for nearly 5 minutes and then sit on the floor or on a chair, close your eyes and start your meditation.

Make Learning Relevant

If you really want to remember something, the best way is to connect it to another topic that you already know. Connecting new knowledge to your existing knowledge will likely assist you process the new information more deeply. This can also help you recall it better after sometime. You can achieve this in your studies by relating what you are reading to what you already know. Learn in small patterns, mastering one thing after the other.

Test Yourself

The most significant power of putting yourself into a test is giving you the power to retrieve information. Testing yourself also help you establish connection of what you learn with your brain. According to a research, the harder it is to recall a certain thing in practice mode, the easier it is to remember it in future.

Conclusion

Studying can be fun until you realize that you do not effectively grasp anything after learning. This can be resulted by little learning techniques. You can change this by altering your attitude towards your studies. Also, you can try easy tips such as exercising, changing your studying environment, meditation, rewarding yourself as well as cramming, which can help you study and retain information better.