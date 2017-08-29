14th Annual Bend Venture Conference Tickets On Sale

(Photo above: 2016 Bend Venture Conference Keynote, Loni Stark, on the Tower Theatre stage)

Keynote Speakers Brad Feld, Aviel Ginzburg & Tony Arnerich

The Bend Venture Conference (BVC), one of the most prestigious entrepreneur events in the Pacific Northwest, announced three keynote speakers for the two-day conference: Brad Feld, Aviel Ginzburg, and Tony Arnerich. The 14th Annual BVC returns October 19-20 to the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend.

Friday’s keynote, Brad Feld, is co-founder of the Foundry Group, one of the most well-renowned early stage venture firms in the United States. An early stage investor and entrepreneur with over 20 years’ experience, Feld’s keynote will stream live from Boulder, Colorado onto the Tower Theatre stage. Moderated in person by Aviel Ginzburg, the talk will focus on where early stage financing is heading, new trends emerging in the accelerator world, how corporate America is bridging the gap to the startup world, and more.

Seattle-based Ginzburg is the managing director of the Amazon Alexa Accelerator powered by Techstars, a venture partner at Founder’s Co-op and co-founder of Simply Measured. Feld is a co-founder of Techstars, where he works with Ginzburg on the Alexa Accelerator Program. Created in partnership with Amazon’s Alexa Fund, the Alexa Accelerator focuses on advancing voice-powered technologies.

The Social Impact Competition will take place Thursday afternoon and feature keynote speaker Tony Arnerich who founded Arnerich Massena, one of Portland’s largest investment firms in 1991. Bringing a unique perspective and over 30 years’ experience, Arnerich will discuss the transition from his life in private wealth management to impact investing. As an advisor Arnerich works directly with clients across the board: corporate, public and not-for-profit organizations, as well as high net worth individuals.

Hosted by Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO), this year’s BVC will once again feature three competition categories: Growth Stage, Early Stage and Social Impact. Last year, nearly $4 million in funding was awarded to ten companies, with investments ranging from $15,000 to $2.5 million.

Ticket Sales

Tickets to the 14th Annual Bend Venture Conference are on sale now HERE.

www.edcoinfo.com