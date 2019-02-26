14th Annual Trivia Night at the Tower benefiting Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools

(2018 Trivia Night Team, OnPoint Community Credit Union | Photo courtesy of Justin Earl)

Presented by OnPoint Community Credit Union and Lonza Pharma & Biotech, the 14th Annual Trivia Night at the Tower benefiting the Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools will be held Saturday, March 16 at the Tower Theater. Local teams will come together to enjoy good-spirited rivalries in hopes of leaving with the coveted Championship Trophy and all bragging rights entitled therein. The Miller Lumber Company, a 14-year supporter of the event, captured the Championship title in 2018. Assistant Branch Manager at OnPoint and Education Foundation Board President Wendy Graunitz says of the collaboration “In the nine years since OnPoint opened its doors in Central Oregon, we’ve worked hard to meet the needs of and to support education in our community. We are proud to continue our strong tradition of community partnerships with great organizations like the Education Foundation. I am honored to have been on the foundation board for the past five years, and I am grateful to work for a company that allows me to give back.”

engagedminds.org • education.foundation@bend.k12.or.us