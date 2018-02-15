$15,000 Painting & Carpentry Giveaway Welcomes Nominations for Local Heroes

(Photo courtesy of Webfoot Painting)

Webfoot Painting Company is looking for a local hero with a Serious interior or exterior painting, carpentry and/or deck need to tackle for its annual giveaway, Project Serious: Residential Edition, which will award $15,000 of in-kind services. Giving back has been a core tenant of their business since they opened in 2003 and Project Serious is in its ninth year. Webfoot loves the Central Oregon community and are so proud to be able make this donation to one lucky winner each year. Co-owner Gavin Hepp shares, “We’re really excited about celebrating a local hero as this year’s winner. They have given so much to our community. I personally come from a family full of police officers and can’t wait to give back to them by hooking someone up with some serious home upgrades!”

Since their Seriously Great customers are at the center of everything they do, they want to let them in on their voting process. Their current and future customers can vote on their Facebook and Instagram accounts and help Webfoot select the top three entries. In addition to moving through to the final company vote, the entrant voted number one on social media will receive an additional crew vote, which could be the tie-breaker.

Homeowners who are retired or honorably separated police officers, firefighters, EMTs or military in Bend, Redmond, Sunriver and Sisters are eligible to apply. Since the bravest and most giving among us are often the most humble and least likely to nominate themselves for this giveaway, we are accepting submissions from the recipient themselves OR friends, family and neighbors on behalf of the potential recipient, but we can only accept ONE nomination per hero, so be sure you all coordinate your efforts if you want to collectively nominate a deserving first responder. The application process includes both our brief online entry form and a sixty-second amateur video—the more creative and heartfelt, the better—that we will post to our social media accounts for voting.

Heroes (or their fans) can submit their entries online between February 1 and February 28 but remember, the earlier you submit, the more time you’ll have to collect votes. Voting will close on March 5. Winner will be announced live on Facebook March 7. All approved nominees will receive ten percent off Webfoot’s services and the top two finishers (besides the winner!) will get a twenty percent discount on any Webfoot service.

