2018 Bend Police Citizen Academy

The Bend Police Department Citizens Academy has received recognition as a national and regional model and continues to be a highly popular program in the Bend community.

This class is held in the spring and meets once a week for nine weeks. The goal of the program is to inform and educate participants about the Bend Police Department and the various ways it carries out its mission. Instruction includes Narcotics, Traffic, SWAT, K9’s, Officer Survival and more. The classes are taught by officers chosen according to their specific area of expertise in law enforcement.

When students graduate, they are eligible to become Bend Police Department Volunteers. Volunteers work at various assignments such as abandoned vehicles, couriers, disabled parking and special events.

Held each spring, the Academy can accommodate 35 students per session. The 2018 session will be held April 3-May 29. Classes are held Wednesday nights from 6-9pm. There is no charge for the Academy.

To participate in the next Citizen’s Academy class, complete an application at http://bit.ly/2mpGGOZ. Applications can also be obtained at the Police Department’s reception desk, 555 NE 15th Street, Bend. Return completed applications to their Community Liaison, Misha Knea, via email at CommunityLiaison@bendoregon.gov, mail to PO Box 118, Bend Oregon 97701 or drop them off in person at the Department. If you have any questions or require further information, contact Misha at 541-322-2976.

