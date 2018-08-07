2018 SAGE Business Awards Nominees Announced

Awards Ceremony on September 7 at Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center
The Bend Chamber’s SAGE Business Awards recognize the achievements of our region’s most exceptional businesses and citizens. We honor the commitment, innovation, and vision it has taken them to succeed, and we celebrate their heartfelt dedication to creating a community that grows and thrives together. “This has been another banner year for nominations. Clearly, the work done by our members is outstanding and worthy of recognition,” said Robin Rogers, Executive Vice President of Programs and Events at the Bend Chamber. “We’re very excited to announce the nominees and are very much looking forward to the big reveal of the winners at the awards ceremony on September 7,” she added. Information about each of the nominees can be found at https://bendchamber.org/bend-event/sage-business-awards-gala-2018/.
After a rigorous judging process, the winner of each award category will be determined and announced at the awards ceremony. The emcee this year is Shanan Kelley, creator of the comedy variety show The Night Light Show.
Event Details
Date: September 7
Time: 6-9pm
Location: Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center
Cost: $75 Chamber Members, $85 General Public
Register online and purchase tickets at: https://bendchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/6248
The 2018 SAGE Business Awards nominees are:
Large Business of the Year
Compass Commercial Real Estate Services
Five Talent Software
G5
IBEX Global
Small Business of the Year
Arbor Builders
Baxter Harder, Attorneys at Law
Brave Collective
The Broomsmen
Clifton Cannabis Law
Coiled Cabs
Combined Communications Inc
Eternal Health Chiropractic
Hutch’s Bicycle Store
Oregrown
PayneWest Insurance
Powers of Automation, Inc.
PrideStaff
Redhawk Network Security
Visit Bend
Nonprofit Organization of the Year
Assistance League of Bend
Bend Area Habitat for Humanity Restore
East Cascades Works
The Environmental Center
Friends of the Children Central Oregon
The Guardian Group
Samara Learning Center
Saving Grace
Citizen of the Year
Charlie Anderson
Amy Tykeson
Mark Wirges Sr.