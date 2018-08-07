2018 SAGE Business Awards Nominees Announced

Awards Ceremony on September 7 at Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center

The Bend Chamber’s SAGE Business Awards recognize the achievements of our region’s most exceptional businesses and citizens. We honor the commitment, innovation, and vision it has taken them to succeed, and we celebrate their heartfelt dedication to creating a community that grows and thrives together. “This has been another banner year for nominations. Clearly, the work done by our members is outstanding and worthy of recognition,” said Robin Rogers, Executive Vice President of Programs and Events at the Bend Chamber. “We’re very excited to announce the nominees and are very much looking forward to the big reveal of the winners at the awards ceremony on September 7,” she added. Information about each of the nominees can be found at https://bendchamber.org/bend-event/sage-business-awards-gala-2018/.

After a rigorous judging process, the winner of each award category will be determined and announced at the awards ceremony. The emcee this year is Shanan Kelley, creator of the comedy variety show The Night Light Show.

Event Details

Date: September 7

Time: 6-9pm

Location: Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center

Cost: $75 Chamber Members, $85 General Public

Register online and purchase tickets at: https://bendchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/6248

The 2018 SAGE Business Awards nominees are:

Large Business of the Year

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services

Five Talent Software

G5

IBEX Global

Small Business of the Year

Arbor Builders

Baxter Harder, Attorneys at Law

Brave Collective

The Broomsmen

Clifton Cannabis Law

Coiled Cabs

Combined Communications Inc

Eternal Health Chiropractic

Hutch’s Bicycle Store

Oregrown

PayneWest Insurance

Powers of Automation, Inc.

PrideStaff

Redhawk Network Security

Visit Bend

Nonprofit Organization of the Year

Assistance League of Bend

Bend Area Habitat for Humanity Restore

East Cascades Works

The Environmental Center

Friends of the Children Central Oregon

The Guardian Group

Samara Learning Center

Saving Grace

Citizen of the Year

Charlie Anderson

Amy Tykeson

Mark Wirges Sr.