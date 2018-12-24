2019 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle Welcomes Official Artwork Contest Submissions

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and SELCO Community Credit Union are now accepting official artwork contest submissions for the 43rd annual SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, one of the largest multi-sport events in the Northwest.

Artists of all ages are eligible to enter the artwork design contest. This year’s winner will receive $500 in prize money, a commemorative plate from Earhart Studios, and official SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle logo wear featuring the winning design. Winning artwork will appear on posters, apparel, prizes, and other promotional and event-related materials.

The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is a multi-sport event involving teams, pairs, and individuals. Participants alpine ski, cross-country ski, bike, run, kayak/canoe, and sprint from Mt. Bachelor to the finish in Les Schwab Amphitheater. The 2019 race is scheduled for Saturday, May 18.

The 2019 artwork design contest deadline is Friday, December 28, at 5pm. Submissions will then be open to public viewing, and the public is invited to vote either online at selco.org/ppp, or at SELCO’s West Bend Branch at 137 SW Century Drive. Voting will be held from Wednesday, January 2, to Wednesday, January 16. The winning entry will be announced at SELCO’s West Bend Branch on Friday, January 18.

Official Contest Rules:

Designs must be the original work of the submitting artist

Designs may not exceed 12” x 12”

Designs must incorporate all of the following:

“Bend, Oregon”

“2019”

“MBSEF”

Designs may, but need not, exemplify the various sports that make up the event.

Designs need not include the “Pole Pedal Paddle” name, “SELCO” sponsor name, or event logo. The official event logo will be incorporated along with the winning artwork:

Designs may be submitted as a high resolution digital file (preferred), or in hard copy, to:

molly@mbsef.org

Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation

563 SW 13th St, Suite 201, Bend, OR 97702

The winning artist must be willing to work with the MBSEF race director in rendering a final form for production purposes.

Questions may be directed to Molly Cogswell-Kelley, MBSEF, at 541-388-0002 or molly@mbsef.org.

Once submitted, all entries become the property of MBSEF. The winning design will be chosen by public voters, MBSEF staff, and SELCO representatives, and judged on popularity, uniqueness, and suitability for print. Designs not selected can be picked up at the MBSEF office after January 18.

About MBSEF

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities for junior athletes to achieve their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals through competitive snow sports. It promotes and supports amateur alpine, cross country, snowboard, and cycling training.