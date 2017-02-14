Support Affordable Housing in Bend

Kôr Community Land Trust Annual Fundraising Dinner

Is affordable, sustainable housing something you can get passionate about? If so, join Kôr Community Land Trust for their annual fundraiser in the Tetherow Basalt Room Thursday, March 9 from 6-9pm. What better way to support local affordable housing than to feast on a wonderful three-course meal, sip your favorite beverage and listen to some fantastic local music.

Kôr is a young, enthusiastic nonprofit which seeks to make homeownership attainable for Bend’s many skilled residents who find themselves priced out of the local housing market. Kôr uses the Community Land Trust model to build goal net-zero housing that will be affordable for generations.

Kôr is collaborating with other Central Oregon fair housing advocates to build Bend’s first sustainable and affordable community housing project. Due diligence for placement of Kôr’s first project is expected to be complete by this Spring, and the annual fundraiser will allow Kôr to purchase the brick and mortar items required to complete their first project.

Kôr Community Land Trust is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to develop and provide attainable conscious housing in Bend, Oregon.

The fundraiser includes a silent auction that is sure to have something for everyone. Tickets are available through the Kôr website www.korlandtrust.org for $85.

Amy Warren Kôr Community Land Trust Co-founder and Executive Director

541-330-8758 / korcommunitylandtrust@gmail.com