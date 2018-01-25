The 27 Elm Prepares for Phase One Move-Ins

(Streetscape rendering courtesy of Renaissance Companies)

New townhome rental project The 27 Elm will see phase one move-ins taking place in early February, with phase two following by May 1st. The developers are hosting two exclusive preview Open House days, on Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10, from 10am to 3pm. Visitors will have an opportunity to view the furnished model unit, chat with the development team and enjoy refreshments.

Noted for its ultra-contemporary mono-roof design, The 27 Elm features 36 two-level townhome units, each with private deck and patio. These elegant two and three-bedroom floorplans boast tall windows and stylish plank flooring, plus large carpeted master suites, stainless steel kitchens, in-unit laundry and plenty of storage space. Applicants can choose a unit with an attached garage or adjacent private parking spaces.

Welcomed by leaders at the City Of Redmond, this townhome development helps the city meet its goal of expanding housing choices for people wanting to live near downtown. “The 27 Elm project is a perfect example of a progressive application that brings many diverse ideas to fruition all at once,” stated Mayor George Endicott. Jon Stark, senior manager of Redmond Economic Development, Inc. (REDI) also expressed support, “we are excited to see this investment from Renaissance Companies here in Redmond. Job growth is propelling our community’s population and having quality housing choices for new and existing residents is important to long term economic stability of Redmond. These units will be a unique option, broadening the choices available in our town.”

The 27 Elm is a pet friendly property and is located just a few minutes from downtown, with easy access to Hwy 97 and many area attractions.

The property’s development team possesses a long history of successful projects across the country. Hunter Renaissance Development LLC represents a distinct departure from traditional home design and construction, and offers smart choices to discerning renters and buyers for the 21st century.

The 27 ELM is taking reservations now, with rents starting at $1,350/month.

For information: 541-548-2700 / www.the27elm.com