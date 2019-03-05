3 CRM System Examples

Customer relationship management (CRM) systems provide a smart approach for businesses of all shapes and sizes to manage all their relationships and interactions with customers and potential customers.

Do you really know what a cloud CRM system could do for your business?

CRM systems have helped thousands of businesses around the world to improve customer relationships, boost marketing efficacy, and drastically improve their lead conversion rates. In fact, research has shown that every dollar spent on CRM implementation returns as much as $8.71 sales revenue—that’s a whopping 771% return on investment (ROI).

With staggering statistics like these ones, it’s easy to see why a smart CRM software is the backbone of every successful business.

If you’re considering implementing a CRM software, you’re probably wondering how it could benefit your business. Let’s have a look these three success stories.

1. CRM in Real Estate

In today’s technology-driven world, CRM systems play a significant role in automating the sales cycle.

This not only makes it easier for sales agents to track leads but also optimizes prospects’ interaction and follow up activities. As such, real estate CRM can help you organize leads and improve your close rates.

Take the case of Mahima Group, Jaipur—a leading global real estate company, for example. They were looking for a robust solution to handle tasks such as sales tracking, voice call recording and lead management automation since their existing ERP system could not handle that.

Once they implemented the Enjay CRM, it became possible for them to handle leads from multiple real estate portals. Most importantly, the CRM could assign those leads to the concerned salespersons with no manual work involved.

Results: It became easier for the salespersons to track leads and increase conversion rates, and this led to significant growth in sales.

2. CRM in Customer Service

As mentioned earlier, customer relationship building is the forte of CRM software.

Many large and small scale businesses are using CRM to manage the customer service docket and ensure all responses are handled on time. A typical example of such companies is Wells Fargo—one of the ‘big four banks’ in the US.

With over 70 million customers, you can be sure customer service is one of Wells Fargo’s pressing concerns. To provide a seamless customer experience, Wells Fargo takes advantage of social media CRM connectivity.

They use their CRM to connect and manage social media responses. This helps to reduce the response time to customer queries. Wells Fargo also utilizes cloud CRM to ensure improved customer service and streamlined efficiencies across the enterprise.

3. Sales CRM

A customer relationship management software does a stellar job at boosting sales.

One company that has taken a quantum leap from a sales CRM is Bespoke Collection. This company has managed to secure a leading position in the wines industry owing to their adoption of a loyalty program CRM strategy.

Bespoke Collection has managed to attract and retain the right clients by building fruitful relationships with their customers via their loyalty programs and memberships.

According to Paul Leary, the president of Bespoke Collection, their Loyalty program enables them to place more emphasis on relationship-based sales instead of transaction-based sales. This results in increased customer retention and satisfaction, which translates to more sales.

A CRM system can go a long towards helping you get quality leads, increase customer engagement, and boost sales.

Are you using CRM software in your business? If so, what are your experiences? Share with us in the comments section below.