3 Important Questions When Comparing VoIP Providers for Your Small Business

When it comes to the equipment needed to operate a business, a dedicated phone line is right up there at the top of the list. Being able to communicate with your customers and clients will be the cornerstone of success. But here’s the thing, technology has come a long way, and a traditional landline is no longer the only option for businesses.

Today, companies are starting to see the advantage of a VoIP system. Not only does it make seamless and reliable communication by phone simple, but it can also help with video conferencing, file sharing, and more. A VoIP system is a voice over internet protocol, which means you are using the internet to operate the hardware and software on your phone. Instead of a landline phone plan, you would look into a data plan.

So, if you’re ready to make the jump to a VoIP system, you’ll want to be sure you pick the best company for your needs. With that in mind, here are three important questions to ask as you compare providers.

What Pricing Options are Available?

Let’s face it, as a small business cash flow is essential. Often it can feel like there is more money leaving the business than coming in, which is why you need to be very savvy when picking the right plan. A one-size fits all approach probably isn’t going to give you the best deal as you will have your own needs and specifications.

Instead, search for a company that offers a variety of plans. Some may even offer the ability to customise the plan and the features so you can build the best plan for your company. Take the time to compare the prices of some of the biggest VoIP providers out there. You’ll instantly be able to narrow down your options and find the solution that’s best for you.

How Many Users Does the Service Support?

Despite the fact you are operating a small business, you still want to be sure that everyone can use the VoIP system. Therefore it’s important to ask if there is a restriction on the number of users. While many will be unlimited, there are some that may restrict it to a specific number.

This will be even more important if you have plans of your business growing in the future, thereby hiring on more staff that will then be using the VoIP system to make calls, video conferencing, and so forth.

What About Extra Features?

Just as you would find with a traditional landline phone system, VoIP providers also offer their own list of features. Some may be included in the package, whereas other might count as an add-feature that you will need to pay extra money for.

Some of the most common call features include caller ID, call recording, call blocking, automatic call distribution, auto attendant, and find me/follow me.

Outside of the call features, there can also be features like voicemail transcription, the ability to bring your own device to the network, voicemail to email, file sharing, and video conferencing.

It’s a good idea to make a list of wants and needs when it comes to features so you can narrow it down to the most important ones to look for.

Make an Informed Decision

By asking these simple but extremely important questions, you’ll be sure to find the best VoIP provider for your small business. Just remember, there is no need to rush to a decision; instead, take your time and do your research comparing all the competitors.