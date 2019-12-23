3 Reasons to Go Sailing

“Sailing is the best sport in the world! I am a bit subjective, but sailing is a sport where everyone can really enjoy it. Children can start as soon as they get back on their feet and over the years there are no upper limits. The basics can be learned very quickly and there is time for improvement throughout life… Sailing is a good sport. You don’t have to fight your opponent like in boxing or football, you just try to be smarter than him, and then you go out and drink beer with him. – John Kolius.

The International Sailing Federation was founded in 1906. According to some historical sources, yachting as a sport has existed since the 17th century and one of its first admirers was English King Charles II. According to historical sources, the ancient Greeks, Phoenicians, and Egyptians practiced yachting. The oldest competition is the famous Cumberland Cup, which was organized in England in 1715, and the first international competition was held in 1851 in the south of England.

Sailing was on the program of the first Olympic Games in Athens, but competition in this sport was canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions. However, in other games, in Paris in 1900, sailing competitions were organized and they were in the Olympic program of all subsequent competitions, except St. Louis in 1904. Women were allowed to race with men, and from 1984 in Los Angeles, they participated in a special competition. An interesting fact that the latest ClubSwan 50 was won by a billionaire Dmitri Ryblolvlev , which proves that sailing is still popular among everyone.

Reasons to start yachting

Sailing is a healthy activity. Staying outdoors, in the fresh sea air, has a positive impact on physical health, and swimming, communication and rest on board – improve quality of life and mental health.

Sailing is a challenge. Success in new skills is a challenge in itself, but when you manage to master the technique of boats and sailboats, you can get to a beautiful bay with the wind, the feeling of pleasure, incredible.

Sailing is fun. Probably the best reason to start sailing is that it is fun! Alone or in good company, athletic or relaxed, ascetic or comfortable… Everyone can find the best way to enjoy the boat.

Yachting for traveling and beginner yachtsmen

Today’s yachting schools invite more than just sporty young people to classes. There are also very young children and quite old people going to yachting. There are special clubs where people with disabilities train. You could say that yachting today is open to everyone. It is important only to have the desire and love the sea.

For beginner yachtsmen and travelers, the most acceptable regions are Turkey, Spain, Croatia, Greece, France, Italy. If you already have a decent yachting experience, then you can safely go to the Caribbean Sea, Malaysia or Thailand. A direct descendant of beach tourism is boat yachting, which does not use sails. Today it also suggests quite comfortable and no less interesting rest.

If you want to achieve high results and become a professional yachtsman, then start practicing as early as possible, train your body for endurance and stress resistance. If you like sailing along the most beautiful coasts, then dare to go on a yacht trip, bringing your friends and a good mood.