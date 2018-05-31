Sweetheart Donuts Announces Free Donuts on National Donut Day Friday, June 1

On National Donut Day, the first Friday in June, you’ll find one of the sweetest deals yet at Sweetheart Donuts in Bend, a FREE* cake donut!

We invite you to join us as we help celebrate National Donut Day and honor the “Donut Lassies” who served traditional cake donuts to soldiers during World War I.

Founded in 1938 in the City of Chicago, National Doughnut Day is actually a patriotic remembrance of a time when Salvation Army volunteers handed out doughnuts on the front lines to soldiers. When the soldiers came home they brought their nostalgic donut memories with them fueling the donut industry as we know it today.

The donut continues to be a comfort food served by the Salvation Army to those in need during times of disaster.

About: Sweetheart Donuts is a start-up donut shop open 7 days a week from 5:30am-2pm or until sold out. We offer walk-in and drive-up services and are conveniently located at 210 SE 3rd Street in Bend, OR, just south of the 3rd Street underpass. We are proud supporters of the Bend Spay and Neuter Project. For more information please call Danielle Levine at (541) 323-3788.

* No purchase necessary. Limit one per person. While supplies last. Cake donuts only. Pre-orders for dozens are encouraged.