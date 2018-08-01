3rd Annual Farm to Fork Dinner to Benefit Heart of Oregon Corps

(Photo Courtesy of Aperion Management Group)



As Central Oregon continues to struggle to find skilled workers, local nonprofit Heart of Oregon Corps continues to hire and train over 300 youth each year, preparing them for the workforce. While grants and the entrepreneurial aspect of Heart of Oregon’s working youth crews helps to support the organization and pays wages of the youth corps members, there is very little left over to help run an effective, efficient and well-resourced organization or plan for the future.

Aperion Management Group is committed to ensuring that local youth corps members have the staff and resources they need to help facilitate the needed training and personal transformation. Farm to Fork Dinner and Fundraiser: Sunset at 8,000 Feet aims to raise over $40,000 this year for the nonprofit through the Central Oregon event.

This year Farm to Fork will feature a new location, Mt. Bachelor’s Pine Martin Lodge, and a new chef, Chris Miller, all while bringing back essential aspects including live music, locally sourced farm fresh ingredients, a fantastic sunset view and Heart of Oregon youth servers. The event will take place on the evening of September 9, 2018 starting with a lift ride to the upper lodge, cocktail hour and then a gourmet dinner, finishing with an incredible sunset from the deck at 8,000 feet.

“Mt. Bachelor is a longtime supporter of what Heart of Oregon provides for the youth in our community and we’re excited to be featured as the location sponsor for Farm to Fork,” said Reese Thedford, Mt. Bachelor’s director of sales. “We’ve been working closely with both Heart of Oregon Corps and Aperion Management Group to ensure a spectacular evening at Farm to Fork.”

Limited public tickets are available at heartoforegon.org