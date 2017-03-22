4 Effective Methods of Employee Training to Consider

When it comes to keeping your employees happy, training and development is one of the most important perks to offer. After all, not many employees are completely happy to stay in a job that offers them little option for development and career advancement, regardless of the other perks on offer. Training and development is not only beneficial for your employees by providing them with the chance to receive qualifications and perhaps be promoted, it also benefits your company by improving employee satisfaction, loyalty, and engagement, leading to better productivity. Here are just some of the best options to choose from when it comes to employee training.

Online Degree Programs

Getting a degree is an expensive process today, so many people get a job instead, in the hope that they can move up the ranks and progress that way. Offering your employees the chance to do an online degree, such as this online HIM program from the University of Cincinnati, will not only improve their loyalty and job satisfaction levels, but will also benefit you by providing you with ready-made candidates for in-house promotions or new positions that arise as your company grows. When it comes to taking a degree at work, online learning is suitable for most employees, as it can easily be fitted around a full-time job.

On-the-Job Training

Some employees finding learning easier when in a hands-on environment, and it’s better to let them try and get it wrong a few times than sit them down with a book. So, as an employer, it’s a good idea to offer on-the-job training to your employees. For example, you could find some of your best higher-level employees and task them with mentoring lower-level workers who’re hoping to expand their knowledge and skills for a promotion. Or, you could bring in experienced trainers to run on-the-job training courses.

Self-Led Learning

In many workplace settings, employees can benefit from self-led learning. Thanks to modern technology, it’s easier than ever to now make this happen. When employees have the liberty to choose when they’d like to start learning, if they need to take a break and when to graduate from their training program, this will relieve stress and ensure that the student can fit their work commitments into their schedule, too. Online degree programs, such as the online health information management program mentioned above, tend to offer flexible learning options. Or, for lower-level qualifications and training programs, you could consider developing an app that your employees can use for learning in their spare time.

Off-Site Training Programs

In some cases, it may be essential to send your employees away from the workplace for training at another site. Although this can be an expensive option, it’s is still worth considering as spending some time away from their usual station and routine can be a welcome break for employees; even though they are undergoing training, a change can be as good as rest! Additionally, sending a group of employees together for training can also double up as an awesome team building trip.

Which kinds of training do you offer your employees? We’d love to hear from you in the comments.