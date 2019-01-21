4 Low-Priced Items That Will be Priceless After SHTF

Every once in awhile the metaphorical you know what will hit the fan. A drain clogs, a toilet overflows as you have guests coming in for a dinner party, and so on and so forth. Bottom line? If something can go wrong, you should be prepared to fix it when it does.

That in mind, here are four affordable items that will be you priceless the next time you find yourself in a SHTF situation.

Plunger

Chances are, you probably already have a plunger. Most people do for the obvious reason that when you need one, you really, really need one.

But did you know that plungers can be for much more than just a clogged toilet? Yep! The same mechanism of pumping and releasing air on your toilet bowl to free a clog can also be applied to shower and sink drains in a pinch.

Handy to know right? But if you are going to be using your plunger in this way, you may want to think about investing in more than one. What happens in the toilet bowl should stay in the toilet bowl…

Vinegar

Spilled red wine on your white rug? Don’t panic. Instead, run on over to your pantry. Vinegar is great for lifting stains, and actually for cleaning in general.

For best results, tackle the stain with two cups of water, and a teaspoon of laundry detergent. As for the vinegar itself, you will want to use about two tablespoons.

Baking Soda and Crazy Glue

Oh no! A crack in your wall! If you find yourself in the pickle of having a small to moderately sized crack in a concrete wall, all is not lost. In fact, the solution is easy to use and very affordable: Crazy glue, and baking soda.

Blend the two together, and you get a workable, rubbery solution that can be applied to cracks. When it dries, it will turn into a plasticky, durable filling.

Acetone

Super glue is, for many people, a household essential. The problem? It isn’t always a great fit for homes that have young children. If your young one (or, let’s face, you) have made a serious mistake with the super glue, it can be easy to panic. Resist the urge! Super glue has one powerful weakness: Acetone.

Acetone is a powerful chemical solvent that is a key ingredient in nail polish remover. Acetone can be used to remove superglue from both skin and objects. Just try to be sparing with how much you apply at once. This chemical is very harsh on skin and can discolor certain fabrics if used in excess.

Conclusion

Who says that handling disasters needs to be hard? All of the solutions we have seen today are simple and easy enough for just about anyone to execute. The best part of all of this is that most people have the above-listed items already tucked away somewhere in their house.

Next time things go catastrophically wrong, don’t panic. Rush over to your cabinet, your cupboard, or yes, even your plunger, and proceed confidently, with the knowledge that you can fix it.