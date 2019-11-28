4 Reasons to Invest in a Complete ID Card System For Your Business

ID cards are, without question, valuable assets to your company. ID cards help to enhance security and provide convenience for staff members. They streamline access and help to maintain easy-to-use systems. ID cards are valuable, and a complete system for ID cards, including the means to print these cards, may be even more valuable.

Here we look at how to set up a complete ID card system for your business, and the reasons why it is cost-effective and convenient to install a full system for ID cards, from printing to use.

What are ID Cards?

ID cards provide employees and employers with security and a range of convenient benefits. ID cards are usually smart cards, with data stored on the card relating to the employee. This provides information that enables the user to access areas of the building, buy food and drink, access leisure facilities, log onto IT systems, and more.

ID cards may be primarily used for security. They are more secure than keys, given that they are difficult to clone, and if a card is lost, it can be remotely deactivated, making it impossible for anyone unauthorised to use it. ID cards are also a more convenient way of providing secure access to buildings and facilities since they can be used for access with just one swipe or the input of one code.

ID cards also help save a company money as they are quick and cheap to produce. They are even cheaper to produce when you invest in your own ID card printer system.

Reasons For a Complete ID Card System

Keep Everything In-house

Keep things simple by doing it all in-house, from designing your cards to printing them and distributing them. This means you do not have to rely on an outside supplier, who may not be able to meet your deadlines or may not be able to deliver when you need them to. Keeping everything under one roof also means you can closely control quality.

Keep Everything Secure

If you have your ID cards printed outside your establishment, there is always the remote chance that security could be compromised. While most ID card manufacturers are trustworthy and legitimate, it is possible that your data could be used without your knowledge. Only work with trusted companies, or handle sensitive information in-house using your own ID card printing system to minimise the risk of security breaches.

Save Money

Investing in an ID card printer may involve more cost in the short term, but it will save you money in the long term. Printing cards is very cheap, and you can do it yourself for much less than you would pay to get cards printed by someone else.

Save Time

If you have to print cards at a moment’s notice, for example for temporary visitors, it is not feasible to send your card order to be printed externally. Having your own card printing system means you can easily manufacture cards at any time of the day or night.