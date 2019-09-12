Homebridge Financial Services, Inc. Acquires Bend-Area HomeStreet Bank Stand-Alone Home Loan Centers

(Photo | Pexels)

You may have noticed in June that there was a significant change in the local Bend mortgage industry. The Bend branch of HomeStreet was acquired as part of a broader acquisition by Homebridge, one of the largest independent mortgage-specific lenders in the country. While many banks are pulling out of the mortgage industry, and many lenders are looking to automate the process, Homebridge is investing in people at a local level.

Why?

Mortgages are far from one-size-fits-all products. Even in today’s on-demand economy, homebuyers benefit the most when dealing with an expert, not an algorithm, who can ask the right questions and look into the right loan options for the buyer’s unique needs.

This approach has helped Homebridge succeed for more than 25 years, and led them to becoming a leader in the renovation lending space, a category of loans that bundle together the cost of the home with additional funds for repairs, streamlining the payment process for the home buyer. Repairs permitted vary based on the exact renovation loan chosen, but they can be used for a variety of improvements, from painting and interior touchups to kitchen remodels, rehabs of homes in dire need of an update, or even a pool.

While many lenders don’t offer renovation mortgages because of the extra work involved to secure the loan, Homebridge believes that for some customers, it’s their best option.

Homebridge offers homebuyers a best of both worlds scenario. They receive the personalized approach they want from a local business, combined with the nationwide resources of a major financial institution.

