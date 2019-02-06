5 Things to Keep In Mind When Buying a Company Car

Buying a car is a substantial investment for anyone— but when you’re buying a car for your comapny, the process is even more rigorous. Besides finding a financing plan that works for your company’s budget, you’ve got about a million things on your priority list. From safety and security features to durability, there’s a lot to think about when buying a business vehicle. To help you navigate the car shopping process, we’re going over 5 things to think about when buying a company car.

1. Safety first

A company car does a lot more than just drive employees from A to B. Depending on the industry you work in, it could be vital to the success of your business. That’s why you want to find a car that will not only protect your employees, but the vehicle itself. Being confident in your car’s safety features is probably the most important thing to consider when investing in a company car. But with so many vehicle options, it’s not as easy as walking onto the dealership lot and choosing one that catches your eye. So, what safety features should you really look for? Here are some of the most important safety and security features to look out for when buying a new company vehicle:

Blind spot indicators

Advanced frontal airbags

Side-impact airbags

Rearview cameras

Swerve correction

2. Think practical

Let’s be honest, a BMW may be on the wish list, but it isn’t always practical for your budget. It may be nice to fantasize about arriving to a meeting in a luxury vehicle, but at the end of day, you want a car that is dependable and won’t need a ton of maintenance. The good news is, there are plenty of affordable car options that can still give you an air of sophistication. Check out some other options like one of these new VW cars for sale in Spokane. The 2019 Volkswagen Passat is the perfect blend of class and safety— all while maintaining a sleek exterior that will stand out when meeting with clients.

When considering the practicality of your vehicle, use the following qualities as guidelines:

Spaciousness

Folding back seats to store large items

Highway and city mpg

Reliable engine and construction

Check for recalls

Get a mechanic’s inspection

Before you make your final selection and are ready to purchase, make sure to test-drive the vehicle and make sure everything checks out. You can even take it to a quick meeting with a client to see how it suits you in a day-to-day setting.

3. Remember, business trips don’t have to be challenging

If your business requires a lot of travel, whether meeting with clients or driving to conventions, you’ll probably want to consider some additional smart features. Most vehicles nowadays are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to take calls and check your commute hands-free. The in-car virtual assistant can also do many tasks for you, especially when paired with your phone. When you’re on-the-go and scheduling meetings, checking email, or reviewing client info, a virtual assistant is almost a necessity!

4. Consider the long term

When you’re shopping for a new car for your business, you’ll want to think years and years ahead. This vehicle shouldn’t be treated like a rental if you’ll need it for years to come. When shopping for a car that will last many miles ahead, be sure to do your research. Check out the car’s value before making a commitment and read some reviews to see what other people think about the model you’re interested in. And don’t forget durability! The car will go through a lot with your company, and you never know what life will throw at you. The longer your car can last without repairs, the more you’ll save long term.

5. Find a car that suits your budget

Finally, find a car that fits into your budget. Managing finances with a small business can be challenging. You never know how much you’ll grow over the next few years! But a new car doesn’t have to mean your budget is out of the question. Work with your dealership’s financial center to find a leasing or financing option that works for you!

In conclusion

Buying a new car is a challenging process for anyone, even if you’re still a relatively small company! But follow these steps and you’re on your way to finding a car that’s safe, reliable, and ideal for your business.