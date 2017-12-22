5 Things to Do When Launching an Online Store

The internet provides everyday people with an opportunity to become successful entrepreneurs. With a unique idea, hard work and some business acumen, there is no reason why you cannot build a profitable business. To ensure the success of your company, look at these five things to do when launching an online store.

Choose the Right Platform

You can choose from a variety of platforms from which to launch your online store. While open source platforms, such as WordPress and Drupal, can help you start your website, they will require some technical expertise to finely tune your creation into a user-friendly site that is easy to navigate while fulfilling your business’s requirements. You can also utilize a hosted ecommerce platform, like Shopify, that comes with customizable web templates and ecommerce tools, such as shopping carts. Alternatively, you can use third-party marketplaces that will allow you to sell your products via an established, reputable website, such as Etsy and Amazon.

Invest in Your Business

One of the biggest benefits of an ecommerce website is its low cost of entry; however, you will need to pay for any products you are selling, or you will need to buy the materials to make your items. You will also need to pay for dependable website hosting, domain feeds and any third-party marketplace commissions.

Consider Free Shipping

Many customers don’t want to pay for shipping, and will often abandon their shopping cart if they are forced to pay an additional fee. To avoid abandoned shopping carts, you should consider the different options you have to provide your customers with free shipping. For example, you can either increase the price of your products to cover the cost of the shipping fee, or you can take the fee out of the company’s profit margin. If you are selling your products overseas, you will also need to consider custom forms, more expensive shipping fees and exchange rates.

Build an Online Presence

Once your website is up and running, and your stock is ready to be sold and shipped, your next goal should be to develop a strong online presence. You can do this by using social media platforms, ensuring that your website is technically optimized for high search engine results, and using SEO rich techniques within the content that is associated with your business. Of course, embarking on a successful marketing campaign can be a little daunting, especially if this is your first time running an online store. It will therefore be beneficial to consult leading marketing experts at Click Intelligence, who can develop a link building campaign that will boost your site’s authority and Google rankings.

Establish Your Expertise in an Industry

Establish your expertise online by regularly writing unique and informative blog posts on your website. For example, if you run a pet food website, you could write a detailed article on how to avoid overfeeding a dog, or how to care for a kitten. The blog posts will not only prove you an expert in your field, but they can increase brand awareness, increase traffic to your site each day, and can establish your brand’s tone of voice, which should stand out from your industry rivals.