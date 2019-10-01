Having an accident at work and dealing with the immediate aftermath can seem like a nightmare. Not only do you have your injuries to worry about, but the strain of worrying about your loss of earnings and your relationship with your employer is enough to push your stress levels into overdrive. You’ll probably have grounds for a personal injury claim, but as not all cases are straightforward and there are undoubtedly lots of mitigating circumstances, not everyone will get the result they want. If you’re already looking for legal help, then check out this Toronto slip and fall lawyer.

In order to ensure your claim is as strong as it possibly can be, here you’ll find 5 things to do when you’ve been injured at work.

Focus on your health

It sounds simple, but you’ll be amazed at how many people neglect their own health during this overly stressful time. Your employer has the legal obligation to provide a resident first aider who should be qualified and be able to treat you and assess your initial injuries. If you’re able to move, you can seek out the first aider yourself or if you’re in doubt keep still and call for help. Even if your injuries only seem minor at this stage – for example if you’ve hurt your back – they have the potential to get worse over time if not properly treated, and this could impact your life for years to come. Be seen by the appointed first aider and then seek medical help at your nearest hospital.

If you have a head injury, go by ambulance. And always ensure that a work colleague goes to hospital with you.

Report the incident to your colleagues

Letting your colleagues know about the accident during the aftermath of the event is imperative. Not only does it provide solid proof that the accident occurred where and when you said it did – something which an employer might dispute – but if there is an investigation or you choose to make a claim, then you have proof to back up your claim. Not only that, informing your colleagues could also prevent the accident from happening again.

Report to your manager

Again, your place of work will have health and safety protocols which will state that a manager needs to be informed of any incidents. Adhering to these guidelines is important.

Ensure it is logged in the accident book

All organisations will have an accident book. Some employers will be reluctant to fill it due to performance targets. Don’t be pressured into not requesting your accident to be logged. You have a duty to yourself and your fellow employees. If your employer refuses to make note of your accident then write or email them requesting they adhere to their own safety procedures. This way there is a paper trail of evidence proving that you tried to report this properly.

Keep a record of all your losses/expenses

If you have lost pay due to the incident then you should be able to recover this. Keep a record of increased heating bills, medical treatments, transportation and any new expenses that you now must fund due to your injuries.