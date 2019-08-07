6 Common Types of Industrial Mixers for Manufacturing Businesses

The manufacturing industry is made up of various types of manufacturing methods and processes. These methods are specific to what the manufacturing company is creating. Regardless of what material is being used, there are certain types of equipment that is needed in a manufacturing facility. When it comes to processes that involve the mixing of materials or resins, it’s important to make sure you have the right industrial mixer for your business.

The industrial business is expanding as more market options change and more consumer demands. Because manufacturing is such a broad industry, you can find that there are many types of manufacturing from oil and gas manufacturing to products and plastic molding. The point of industrial expansion has led to an increase in the industrial real estate market. The Industrial business is one that will continue to expand and change over time.

In the manufacturing industry, the mixing machine manufacturers are the experts as they are knowledgeable on determining which speeds, blade types, bowl shapes, and mixer configurations interact with different substances. There are many types of mixing just as there are many different products that can be mixed. Here are some of the most common types of industrial mixers for manufacturing businesses.

1. Agitators

An agitator is a mixer that stays stationary and mixes the liquid with non-specific movement. Think about the washing machine in your home. It agitates the water and your clothing with turning paddles. This type of mixer is meant for low-viscosity substances and can range from small laboratory agitators to larger industrial size ones that hold up to 10,000 gallons of liquid.

When it comes to agitators in food mixing and other industrial product making have a similar makeup to those in laboratories. Marine-type propellers are used for mixing liquids that are higher in thickness and viscosity with lower cost and more efficient when it comes to energy.

2. Paddle Mixers

A paddle mixer is a type of agitator that is used for dry material instead of liquid. These devices are built around a rotating axis with broad paddles attached to properly rotate and mix the materials from one end of the tank to the other. This industrial mixer creates less resistance compared to others because of how efficient the motion is.

3. Static Mixers

Static mixers are a different type of mixing device as it has no moving parts. It is designed similar to a ribbon mixer with the ribbon-like obstructions placed inside the cylinder. The liquid flows through the cylinder and once it gets to the obstructions inside, it will stop its flow and be forced to mix and blend.

The static mixer may have inline mixers attached to the tubes to enhance uniformity without having to use moving parts or extra power and servicing. These devices are more efficient than batch mixing because they are usually used in production lines or processing which have a continuous flow of material. This is a simple way of mixing as it continuously mixes the fluid as it flows through the tube.

4. Emulsifiers

There are two different types of emulsifier mixers. It can be an inline mixer that is similar to static mixers or be a totally separate machine on its own. Regardless of which type is used they both are capable of blending liquids that are usually resistant to mixing like oil and water or cream and milk. The use of pressure is applied to the mixture by forcing it through small holes or filters that break the molecule into smaller ones to make blending easier.

Sometimes adding emulsifying agents like shearing or force can help with the mixing process. The products that are usually manufactured using this form of mixing include:

Silicone

Toothpaste

Detergents

Hair dye

Adhesives

Shampoos

Vitamins

Creams and lotions

Milk and other beverages

And more

5. Ribbon Blenders

Ribbon blenders are the type of mixer used when it comes to mixing dry free-flowing solids. Because these blenders have sharper blades than other mixers it is capable of mixing solid materials. Use your home blender as an example of how this method works and what it can produce. You can put a solid item inside a blender and it will mix it without a problem. The same goes for industrial ribbon blenders.

You can blend both liquids and solids without having to worry about it not mixing well. Because you are breaking the materials down to the very smallest bit it is easier to combine materials that may not mix well or at all alone.