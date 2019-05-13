6 Items That’ll Turn Your Office Into A Haven

Whether you love working from the home office or have a specialized space where you do your writing, reading, or crafting, an office needs to be the haven where you get things done. It needs to be a space that allows you to get down to business while inspiring your creativity and drive. Yet, this is rarely the case as the office has come to be associated with bland and boring. This makes offices, places that no one wants to go to or stay at. In fact, the office can be one of the most neglected spaces, whether it is in the workplace or at home. Offices tend to be messy and uncomfortable spaces that make you want to be anywhere else but in them. To help you create an inspirational space where you can do what you love, we have researched seven items that will transform your office into a haven.

1. Portable Ladybug Mini Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

The cute little vacuum cleaner is a life saver, particularly if your office is in an area where dust is a nuisance. If you love eating in the office this little device can help you sweep up all the crumbs from the floor and on your desk. The little contraption will vacuum the dust, cigarette ash, eraser dust and many other things littering your floors, tables, and chairs with ease. It is a battery powered vacuum cleaner that is easy to use and stow away when not in use. What is even more, you can take the cute Ladybug to your car and clean up all the crumbs from the sandwich you were enjoying as you drove to work.

2. MaxKare Electric Heated Throw Blanket

Nothing feels as good in the office as the MaxKare blanket. It provides comfortable body heating for those days you are in the office late at night. The blanket is 50 by 60 inches and provides full body coverage to keep you warm in the coldest winter weather. It is excellent for the office as it comes with a snap button design and hence it will not fall off the shoulders and distract you when you are working. The blanket is luxurious and soft with a velveteen and silky fabric that provides cuddly comfort as you work. The throw blanket will shut off after 4 hours of continuous use and hence you do not have to worry about your safety in case you fall asleep in it.

3. Rivet Caden Adjustable Task Table Lamp

If you are often in the office at night, you know that increasing your laptop’s brightness is not the solution to the poor lighting. The Rivet Caden is a beautiful lamp that combines function, style and adjustable brightness in LED. It comes with a rotary dimmer that makes it possible to calibrate your desired brightness whether you need to read your book or work on the computer. It is a great addition to the office décor as it comes in either matte black or bronze finishes, a marble base and acrylic head that will blend right in with your office furniture. Moreover, its sturdy and compact design means that it will not take too much space on your desk. As such, you can have all the space to work or read without straining or knocking over the lamp.

4. Rollerblade Office Chair Wheels

Nothing can destroy the look of your smooth carpets or your perfectly polished floors more than the hard plastic wheels on most office chairs. It can be frustrating getting expensive office chairs only to find that the wheels are made of low quality plastic that scratches your floors or gets entangled in the carpet. This is where the innovative rollerblade office chair wheels from The Office Oasis come in. They are heavy duty polyurethane wheels that you can use to upgrade your regular office chair wheels. The set of five wheels comes with smooth, quiet rolling wheels designed to protect your wooden floors and carpets. With these wheels, you will never have to spend hundreds of dollars repairing scratches and torn carpets. You can instead lean back, roll around and enjoy your office as you should.

5. Adjustable Lap Desk by HUANUO

The desk can get boring, particularly if you have to spend hours on it, working or reading. It can also get tiring if you just have the ordinary desk, where you can only sit in one position for hours. The adjustable desk provides the best solution for this as you can use it as a bed lap desk, laptop stand, drawing desk, lap writing board, and car laptop desk. The portable and lightweight lap desk can be adjusted as it comes with 8 tilt angles that allow you to sit or lean back in any angle. This will help relax your back, shoulders, and neck, and get you comfortable. The laptop desk also comes with two cotton pads that are designed to conform to your laps, thereby providing stability and comfort.

6. Zyllion Shiatsu Back Neck Massager

The back and neck massager is a compact and ergonomic pillow that fits to the contours of your neck, back, thigh, calf, and abdomen among other parts of the body. It is perfect for those days when you have to spend days in the office working on a project, which can be quite taxing on the muscles. The pillow can be adjusted up and down on your seat so that you can have it at shoulder height, on your neck or on the lower back. It comes with convenient straps so that you can install it on any of your office chairs and relieve your sore muscles, or enjoy a warm massage while you work. It also comes with overheat protection capabilities and will automatically shut off after 20 minutes so that you don’t have to worry about it overheating.

7. Lasko Personal Space Heater

The office can be quite chilly, especially during the winter and to make it more comfortable you need a good source of heat. The Lasko is a portable compact personal space heater that is perfect for those late nights at the office. At 200 watts of warmth, you can place the personal heater on the floor to warm your knees and legs, or put it on a chair or desk to warm the upper parts of the body. It is an effective office heater that does not make a lot of noise. This is because it uses a ceramic heating element and a quiet fan so that it will not be a distraction when you are trying to work. Lastly, the personal space heater will not overheat even if you leave it on for an extended period. This means that you do not have to worry about having to turn it off when you need it the most because it has overheated. Plug it in, turn on the switch and enjoy the warmth while you work.

You spend a significant amount of your waking hours at the office and hence it is critical that the office is as comfortable as possible. Thankfully, there are tons of gadgets and products that you can use to make warm the office, help you sit and relax better, read better, clean easier and work in the most comfortable positions. Having just a few of these could make your office a haven and improve your productivity. You need a comfortable, clean and organized space to inspire you to work and be productive. Get a few of these and your office will never be the same again.