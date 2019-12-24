7 Digital Marketing Tips for Realtors

Sticking your sign into somebody’s front yard is simply not enough anymore. With real estate being a highly competitive business, realtors must take advantage of any and all means to get their properties noticed by prospective buyers. To obtain that extra edge, try out the following seven digital marketing tips for realtors.

1. Your website is your storefront

You wouldn’t make your own storefront sign, so why would you run your own website? Prospective buyers form an opinion of your company in less than one second upon viewing your homepage, so make sure their first impression is optimized. The numerous photos and videos that should appear on your website might cause a bargain set-up to run slowly, or make it difficult to navigate, so implementing a professional design, backed up by good infrastructure, is as important as a firm handshake.

Basic features to be included on your website:

New listings

Description of the procedures regarding a purchase

Links to related services such as movers, home inspectors, lawyers, and contractors

Live chat software that can answer essential questions and make appointments

Sections for blogs, email sign-up, video content, and social media links (see below)

And don’t forget to have a version that is optimized for smartphone use. Many people start their property search with a desktop, but when it comes to sharing that information, smartphones are an essential device, especially for younger customers.

Underlying all of the content on your website should be an effective SEO strategy that helps you rank highly on Google and other search engines. Note that this is an ongoing effort because the algorithms used to order search results are always changing. If you’re not comfortable doing your own SEO research, then hire a professional – your website designer might help you in this regard.

2. Blog content attracts even more potentials

In addition to your sales-oriented website, it’s also important to have regular blog posts updated on a special page therein. Again, search engines are the culprit because they tend to prefer new and relevant content when responding to a query. Blogs should be between 1,000 and 1,500 words, and cover topics that a typical buyer would find important. With a combination of the right SEO, interesting blog articles, and frequent posts, you’ll find that the magic of search engines will drive even more customers to your virtual door.

3. Virtual tours save time for everyone

You’ll be amazed at how quickly you can put together a virtual tour of your properties, particularly with the right platform (sites like smilebox.com and others make this pretty easy to do). Even the simplest virtual tour can display a home’s features in their best light while making sure you mention all the important details. Moreover, there’s no need to worry about anybody being late, tracking in mud, or missing your next showing.

Just make sure to use a high-quality camera and decent lighting (even if it requires equipment). You should also produce the video in a format that is friendly for usage on your website, mobile site, and social media channels.

4. Webinars promote your professionalism

Establish yourself as an authority and maximize your Internet presence by putting together a webinar. A basic webinar can range from a narrated PowerPoint to a walkthrough video where you present a topic about which you have some expertise. If you want to go a step further, consider an online workshop (made easy with specialized software) where your virtual audience can ask questions and enjoy an interactive experience. Consumers will be more likely to choose your website if they see you have a YouTube presence, compared to an anonymous competitor.

5. Email campaigns can actually work

Despite what you may have heard, email marketing campaigns are not dead! Their success depends on sending occasional messages to those who have expressed willingness to receive them, and on the value of their content. One idea for getting people to sign up for your emails is to offer free content (let’s say, a PDF about “Tips for Buying a New Home”) in exchange for their email address.

With a good CRM system, you can narrow down the recipients of your various emails to those with a high likelihood of interest. For example, if your email signup form includes client location and desired type of property, you can send the relevant email only to this type of person.

6. Pay-per-click might do the trick

Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising isn’t the old “pay and pray” arrangement as print advertising can be. Taking the time to learn about Google Ads’ PPC program will pay significant dividends as you figure out how to customize your settings according to the results that can be seen on the Google AdWords dashboard.

7. Get into social media marketing

Facebook isn’t the only social media platform, but it might just be the best one for realtors. It uses an advertising technology that presents ads based on various factors, including location, so it can be a cost effective way to go beyond your search engine results. In addition, your Facebook page can almost be a second website where you post listings, blogs, videos, and more.

Secondary platforms include Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn, but these are less flexible in terms of advertising and the types of media that can be posted.

Find your best marketing mix

Everyone knows about the old “analog” methods – flyers, print and billboard advertising, and word of mouth – which are all extremely valuable and should be continued. But modern realtors must now operate on various planes to rise above the competition. By mixing your on-and-offline activities, you stand a greater chance of optimizing your marketing investment.