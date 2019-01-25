7 Tips for Buying a Used Car in the UAE

Who doesn’t want to have their own car in today’s time? Of course, everyone does. Many people in the UAE buy a car as it is a basic necessity of the modern world. For someone who’s looking forward to buying a new car, opting for a brand new car is the best option. Having said, not everyone can afford to buy a new car as it is too expensive. Speaking of expensive, having comprehensive vehicle insurance coverage protects the car owner from the expensive repair expenses.

Some people opt for buying a second-hand car as it doesn’t wash off their savings a one go.

If you are going to buy a pre-owned car, there are plenty of things that you need to keep in mind to ensure that you’re opting for the right one. So, take a glimpse at 7 tips before making your purchase:

Shortlist the Car According to Your Budget

Before buying a second-hand car, the first and foremost thing to do is deciding a budget. Given that there is no dearth of information available online, shortlist car models that fit in your budget. Make sure you read reviews of the car you want to buy. Thanks to technological advancement, it is very easy to read the car reviews online. All you need to do is conducting a Google search.

In addition to this, stay informed about the features, resale value, and maintenance and service costs before you purchase a second-hand car.

Buy From Authorized Dealer Or Reputed Website

While it might be exciting to purchase a car at a competitive price directly from the buyer on social media platform, be cautious and check his background. Otherwise, you might end up being cheated. That is why it’s imperative to get the history of the second-hand vehicle as well as its seller. In order to be sure, you can get the vehicle inspected by a mechanic.

When you buy a second-hand car from an authorized dealer/ reputed website, you get to enjoy plenty of benefits. Dealers usually offer a warranty of 30,000 km or one year from the date of purchase. Besides, some dealer offers the first year’s insurance for free. So, make sure you buy the second-hand car from the authorized dealer or reputed website only to not get duped.

RTA Checks And Tests

After shortlisting your favourite car, the next major step is to ensure that the car is in a good working condition. In order to check the engine’s health, there are various checks and tests needed to be carried out by RTA-approved testing centres. These tests assure that the vehicle is in a good condition and it is safe to drive on roads.

Inspect the Vehicle

Once you have got the RTA tests done, have a look at the car’s condition from the outside as well as inside. Pay attention to the scratches, dents, tyres, brakes, steering the condition of paint etc.

If you buy the car without paying attention to the aforementioned factors, you will have to pay the repair expenses from your own pocket.

You can opt for the full-vehicle check-up at a garage. The check must include mechanical aspects (engine’s condition and leakages if any), electrical aspects (air conditioner, lighting, a navigation system, music system etc).

Accident History of the Car

Before purchasing a car, check the accident history of the car. You can have a look at the damages/dents (if any) of the car and figure out if it has been involved in an accident or not. You can ask the owner/ dealer about the accident history as well. You can verify the accident history (if any), using the car’s chassis and vehicle identification number (VIN) numbers.

Test Drive is a Must

After thoroughly examining the car from the inside out, and checking the accident history, take the car for a test drive and see how well it works. It’s because you can’t accurately judge the condition of a car by just checking its exterior and interior. When you drive the car on roads, only then you can test the conditions of accelerator, brakes, clutch, steering etc. A test drive can tell you more about the car such as:

How smooth the car is. The performance of the wheels and brakes on the sharp turns. How it performs handles on speed breakers? Whether all the components of the car are fully functional or not.

On the basis of the points mentioned above, if everything is fine, go ahead and buy the car.

Transfer of Ownership

Before you pay for the car, negotiate and grab the best deal. Once you have made the payment, it will take almost a week to transfer the ownership of the vehicle. At the time of buying car insurance, opt for a comprehensive car insurance plan in order to enjoy enhanced insurance coverage.

Summing it up!

In this article, we’ve summed up all the major tips for buying a second-hand car in the UAE. With these seven points, you’re all set to buy a second-hand car and get on the road. When you drive your car, make sure to follow all the traffic rules.

Have a safe journey!