7th Annual NorthWest Crossing Tree Lighting Ceremony

NorthWest Crossing will be lighting the 65-foot Ponderosa pine located in the breezeway next to presenting sponsor Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate office in the neighborhood center on NW Crossing Drive on Thursday, December 6 at 6pm.

This will be a nice opportunity for photos and video, and a good example of community holiday celebrations in the region. In addition to the tree lighting, Santa will be on hand for a visit, the Summit High Choir will perform Christmas music (along with special guests from High Lakes Elementary second grade classes) and a Bend Fire Department is bringing a ladder truck for the kids to explore.

The public is invited to the Thursday evening ceremony, where they can enjoy free hot cocoa provided by NorthWest Crossing. Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Bend Fire Department’s Santa Express, which distributes food to local needy families in partnership with the Salvation Army. Those who bring a donation will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of several NorthWest Crossing Gift Baskets stuffed with merchandise and gift certificates from various NorthWest Crossing businesses.