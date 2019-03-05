8 Beach Photography Tips for Unique Summer Shots

There are lots of creative possibilities for those popular summer destinations just waiting to be tapped. How about the beach? That’s a perfect place. You can trust the beautiful combination of the sand, wave and the glowing sun which makes everyone want to dip their feet in the sand. But just when you’ve taught of taking some photo shots of such view, you definitely want an image that would get everyone excited.

Getting amazing beach shots isn’t as easy as you would think because even the water and sand could mean damage to your shooting and even to your camera. So, if you really want to get the best shots of a coastal or beach image, then you need to try these eight beach photography tips to help you stay on top this summer.

#1: Protect your gear

Everyone understands that water is no friend to any electronics, but most photographers, particularly the new ones are not aware that sand can be hazardous too. You would find it difficult and almost frustrating if your travel camera has some sand stuck inside the barrel of the lens. Sand will not only scratch the lens, but it will also prevent the lens barrels from moving. You’ll almost have to Photoshop at random spots out of every single image forever if you’re using interchangeable lens cameras.

Even if you don’t have any plan of taking your camera near moisture or water, you need to use a rain cover always. As much as possible, DO NOT switch lenses while at the beach. Also, use a UV filter to protect the lens front. If you’re not shooting at the moment, don’t forget to keep your camera in the enclosed case.

You need to make sure that you understand the difference between water-resistant and waterproof before you think of trying out underwater photography. Ensure that you know which of the categories your camera belongs to. Before tucking your camera in the back or opening the battery compartment or the SD card for anything, you need to ensure that you completely dry the camera.

#2: If possible, avoid shooting towards the sun or use fill flash if you can’t

Though the sunlight provides good light for good sight, it is not always the best light source if you want to take perfect beach photography. You tend to get colorful water and bright blue skies if you have the sun high behind you. On the other hand, you’ll get a washed out sky or a silhouette if you have your lens pointed into the sun.

You’re sure to create an ideal condition for photos if you plan your beach visit around the position of the sun. However, you should also avoid the noontime as it is not a good time for beach photography. You may wonder why. Well, it is almost impossible to choose where the sun is exactly. This is why it is important to head out when you will have the sun behind the sand as it will create a golden color effect.

Again, during sunrise or sunset hours, the sun is on a low position making it easier to shoot towards the light source and have a perfect shot. You can manually fix some exposure effects if your camera has spot metering.

But where you can’t avoid shooting towards the sun, it is recommended you use a fill flash. That’s the best alternative if you can’t wait for the sun to set over the water before shooting or you can’t change the time you visit the beach for your shots. This way, you won’t blow out the details in the sky.

#3: Polarizer is always great for controlling water reflections; use them

You can imagine how it feels to have the bright sky scattered around the water surface. Well, to have good control of this situation, you need to add a circular polarizing filter to the front of your camera lens. When you have the polarizer twisted, you are sure to either minimize or maximize the reflections off the water surface. This will also help with white balance. You can now remove or increase a reflection to add more effects to your image. You’re sure to make the sky look even bluer with perfect control of the polarizers. That’s an added bonus.

#4: Find a subject beyond “just” the beach

While you have the beach as a perfect site to shoot, you can go beyond the beach as the subject. You’ll only end up with a boring stretch of water and line of sand if you have your focus on the beach alone. There are other interesting things you can actually find around the beach. Look for other interesting spots. To help you do this, you can define what exactly your subject is and then go for photographic opportunities. You could have your subject as a family member, a sand castle, a sailboat in a distance or a dock on the water. You can also engage in taking photos of people around while having the beach scene as the image background. Or better still, you can engage yourself in flower photography if there are beautiful flowers around the beach.

#5: Look for lines

Lines are easy to find at the beach. They make a great feature as they lead the eye through an image. So, look out for lines in your surrounding and apply the rule of thirds whenever you can. These lines could be the path down to the beach; the natural curve displayed where the water meets the sand or possibly the lines of a fence. You’re sure to add interest to the scene and draw the eye toward the subject when you add lines to your image.

#6: Photograph other sides of the beach at best periods

At sunset and during the hottest times of the day, that’s when beachgoers flock the beach. But, that’s not always the best time for some photographing. However, you can try photographing when everyone has packed up and headed home to get a good view of the lesser known side of the beach.

#7: Master the waves with shutter speed

You can make great photos from the rhythm of the waves. All you need to do is to master the motion. If you truly want to perfectly capture the motion of the waves, then you need to shoot in shutter priority mode.

#8: Always edit your photos

Great beach shots don’t end after the camera finished clicking. Touch-up shots with some editing and post-processing. Adjust the exposure and colors and don’t forget to use the drop tool to ensure a straight horizon. You can also use the dehaze tool in Lightroom to create a dramatic before and after.