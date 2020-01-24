8 Lesser Know Freelancing Sites to Find Jobs Online

As a fan of freelancing I know that there are a number of different websites that allow people to engage in freelancing activities where they can make money. Most of the friends I know flock to many of the more well-known sites, but I have discovered something other freelance websites.

It appears that there are a plethora of different freelance websites available. It takes a little time to look for those that are not as well-known, but I think that it is worth the effort. The following provides some of the lesser know freelancing sites to make money remotely that I have discovered on my freelance journey.

1. Guru

Before I started utilizing freelance websites I had never heard of Guru. It turns out to be one of the best kept secrets when it comes to freelancing. People that are associated with this site have the ability to make money if they are able to show their skills in things like logo designing and programming. There are also opportunities for business, sales and writing.

I discovered this site by accident. It wasn’t even anything that I was looking for, but I have discovered that there were opportunities to provide services and get paid a reasonable amount. I have discovered that many people that are in this community will actually build a team that they will manage. They may have multiple workers that are working together and collaborating.

2. 99 Designs

Another site that stands out for anyone that is looking for freelance work is 99 Designs. There are a large number of people that are in search of communities where they can get good logos or product labels for their businesses. A website like 99 Designs tends to work well because it’s not as well known. People that are looking for new logos with business card designs would rather have access to a website that is not as well-known by the masses.

People that are looking for freelancers that can do this type of work feel that they have access to an exclusive group of people that are not working with the rest of the world. I like this website because I know that I will have a chance to get with freelancers that are not too busy to do my work.

Designers have a chance to truly build up their portfolio and gained a number of clients if they are interested in design. The most common categories are for logos or business cards, but there are also packages through 99 Designs that are available for art and illustration. There also designs available for businesses that want to advertise. Clothing companies that are looking for Logos will also be welcomed on 99 Designs. It is not the site that everyone is familiar with, but it is growing, and I think that it is one of the more reputable freelancing sites around.

3. Design Hill

When it comes to lesser know freelancing sites to make some extra money remotely Design Hill is another one for people that have a creative spark. I think that this is a good environment that allows people to get into referral programs and actually make money when customers sign up and pay for designs. I think that this is something that makes Design Hill different from the other freelancing sites out there. I believe this referral program can help a freelance website like this get more exposure. I know that there is a lot of competition just from my own search of freelance websites, and I think that this is something that is going to make Design Hill stand out from the rest.

4. Hire My Mom

I can’t say that I had ever heard of the freelancing website called hiremymom before I started looking for remote work that would allow me to have a flexible schedule. I think that the name alone is something that is catchy, and I believe that it is certainly going to gain more exposure as time goes on.

It is a website for freelancers that have been featured in a number of different magazines, but it still does not stand out as one of the mainstream sites for freelancers. This is definitely a great community where moms get the chance to work even when they have become shut out of a lot of traditional work roles in the workplace.

Moms that are trying to acquire remote jobs where they can work and still spend the quality time that they need with the children should definitely consider this website. It is a site that allows moms that are looking for both temporary and permanent jobs to find something that will match their skill set.

5. Design Contest

Another website that is a budding platform for people to create designs in the freelance world is Design Contest. This is exactly what it sounds like. It is a market where the designers have the opportunity to submit design work. Once they do this potential buyers have a chance to choose from the different designs that are out there.

I think this is a good twist on the traditional freelance concept. It gives designers a chance to get more of their ideas out to a wider range of buyers. With this, I feel that the designer essentially has free range to create whatever they would like to create. From this standpoint, it seems like a better concept because it does not force any designers to sit down and try to conceptualize something that a potential buyer wants. The designer is able to create first and get a buyer to look at the design and make a choice if they choose to buy.

6. Writer Access

Writing is something that a lot of freelancers spend their time doing. There are a ton of websites and blogs that are in need of riders to constantly produce material that can be posted to various websites. There are a number of websites like this, and I think that this is great because everyone is not interested in starting their own blog.

I have a voice in the freelance writing world, but I do not want to start a blog. I am more interested in assignments where I function as a guest writer sometimes. People that are interested in this type of writing where they can get paid and work on their own schedule will enjoy websites like Writer Access.

7. Focus On The Family

It is also possible to get writing jobs with websites like Focus On The Family. This is a Christian-based website that allows people to write articles on things like their family life. They are also requests for articles on marriage and establishing faith.

A number of people that utilize this website may not realize that freelance entries are part of this type of website. I found great job opportunities for websites like this that are not completely engulfed in freelance opportunities, but there are opportunities for freelance writers that are focused on a particular topic. In this case the topic is family relationships.

8. Rent A Coder

Coding has become something that a number of people need help with. There are a countless number of individuals that are looking for a chance to build websites or apps. They may have great ideas, but there may be no coding experience to bring this good idea from point A to point B. This is where freelance websites like Rent A Coder come in handy. I have found that this is the easiest way to find a pool of developers and designers that can help with projects.