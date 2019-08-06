Tips On Creating A Great B2B Lead Generation Strategy

B2B lead generation involves attracting potential leads, such as cold calling and social media. Searching multiple leads will expand your audience, giving you access to different new communication methods. When it comes to Business-to-Business or B2B lead generation, it’s not all about attracting massive traffic. It involves fixing your marketing funnel to attain quality leads for increased revenue and a successful business.

Continue reading below to find out expert tips on how to create a B2B lead generation strategy.

Know How B2B Differs From B2C

Entrepreneurs and marketers should have a clear understanding of the difference between B2B and B2C. In that way, the lead generation strategies would be aligned to the target goal. Business-to-customer, or B2C, and Business-to-Business, or B2B, share the same fundamental goals. The target audience greatly differs between the two.

When it comes to the B2B customer journey , the applicable content-marketing strategy should focus on the professional goals and needs of your target audience. On the other hand, a B2C marketer creates strategies more on personal traits.

Here are the good-to-know facts about the difference between B2B and B2C lead generation.

Take into consideration the corporate-related channels and materials when you’re trying to come up with B2B potential lead sources. B2C tends to focus on viral posts and videos or anything that appeals to the masses.

If your target is a B2B audience, LinkedIn makes a more effective lead generation source than Twitter. On the other hand, B2C lead generation works best with Facebook and Instagram.

You’ll need to create lead magnets to help your target client in resolving work-related pain points for B2B, such as free trials, webinars, tools, calculators, infographics, e-books, and videos.

Test the Best B2B Lead Generation Strategy

The best B2B lead generation strategies include blog content, social media, email marketing, and case studies. But, you don’t just apply these strategies. It’s crucial to test them to find out the best for your business. While there are plenty of lead magnets available, you should know what’s applicable. One way to find out is through effective tracking using the Data Analysis Process .

Trust Content Marketing

You probably heard of it a thousand times. But, yes, it’s true. One of the best B2B lead generation strategies is content marketing. When you’re creating content for a B2B audience, it’s essential to provide as much value as possible. If you do it, your audience will surely reward your generosity. It’s done by interacting with your business.

Here are your options when choosing the best type of content:

Long-form guides

Articles

Content round-ups

Infographics

Audio content

Videos

Webinars

Note: Take one step at a time. When you’re comfortable working with one type, you can move on to the others. In that way, you can attract and gather the broadest potential audience. Learn more about B2B generation by watching this video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCZiyEy8YJo

Engage With Your B2B Audience

One of the trendiest modes of communication with a B2B audience is a chatbot. Chatbots mimic human communication. For instance, you want your visitors to sign-up for a free trial. The chatbot will explain the benefits and assist your prospects to sign-up. It’s also a helpful tool for B2B marketing .

Be Active on Social Channels

Bear in mind that you can already use the tools you’re currently using in promoting your brand as your B2B lead-generating machine. You can convert your followers into leads with the help of social media. For example, LinkedIn usually provides an excellent source of quality leads for B2B marketers.

You can use Facebook to post images, create links to blog articles, invite B2B audience to subscribe to your newsletter, and even host giveaways. On the other hand, you may include cards to direct B2B viewers back to your website via YouTube. Also, you can add a link in your video descriptions with appropriate call-to-actions or CTAs. Using Pinterest to create your B2B business boards is another bright idea to attract leads.

Search Marketing and SEO

Organic search marketing is a valuable long-term strategy for B2B lead generation. Implementing the right topics, keywords, links, and other search marketing and search engine optimization or SEO elements is vital to attain success. Also, adding relevant CTAs and optimizing your site for mobile must be carried out to reach a vast B2B audience.

Conclusion

To be successful in B2B lead generation, you have to equip yourself with up-to-date information about B2B. Also, testing the most appropriate lead generation strategies is crucial via data analysis. Don’t neglect giving valuable content to your B2B audience and use social media to your advantage. Lastly, you have to think every step very carefully to avoid wasting your time, money, and effort.