AARP Provides Free Tax Preparation Services at NeighborImpact Bend & Redmond Offices

AARP Foundation is providing free tax-preparation aide to Central Oregon residents through April 15.

NeighborImpact helps to facilitate this service by providing an office location for clients to meet with IRS-certified tax preparers. The program is open to taxpayers of all ages and is not limited to AARP members.

Last year, NeighborImpact facilitated the preparation of taxes for more than a thousand individuals, bringing more than $1.1 million to the Central Oregon economy through tax returns averaging $1,030 per household.

AARP is providing drop-in tax services at the NeighborImpact Bend office on Wednesdays from 10am-4pm through April 15 and at the NeighborImpact Redmond office by appointment on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am-4pm through April 14.

To learn more, visit neighborimpact.org/aarp-2020.

