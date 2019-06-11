Accomplished Under 40 – Where Are They Now?

(Romy Mortensen, VP of Sales and Marketing at Brooks Resources Corporation)

As CBN celebrates our 13th year of honoring young business leaders in Central Oregon, we — along with our sponsor, U.S. Bank — thought it would be fun to take a look at some of our past award winners and ask…

Where Are They Now?

We start this series with Romy Mortensen, VP of Sales and Marketing at Brooks Resources Corporation, who received this award in 2006 — our inaugural year of celebrating Accomplished Under 40.

What advice would you give to your former self at the time you were featured in CBN Accomplished Under 40?

Be passionate about what you do, both from a career and volunteer standpoint. Be a dedicated advocate and ambassador for the work you do. Find a mentor, listen to Podcasts, listen and watch TedTalks, read about leadership and form your own style. Make and seek new and diverse relationships. And most of all, do not forget to have FUN!

What has changed the most in Central Oregon since you were chosen for Accomplished Under 40?

The population of Bend has grown significantly, bringing with it changes and challenges in our community. Our business sectors have diversified and improved, tourism efforts have been wildly successful in turning Bend into a year-round destination, our arts and culture scene is more diverse and vibrant, and the development of OSU-Cascades provides four year, higher education and post-graduate opportunities in Bend. With this population growth, we have had a hard time keeping up with infrastructure, social services and unfortunately, the opportunity gap for kids and families has widened not shrunk.

How has your career and community involvement changed since you were recognized for Accomplished Under 40?

Opportunities in my career have continued to be presented to me at Brooks Resources. I continue to be challenged and asked to participate in a variety of roles within the company and our partnerships, which keeps my career exciting and constantly evolving. My community involvement is still a passion of mine, and is quite fulfilling. I recently joined the High Desert Museum Board of Trustees and serve as a member of Art in Public Places. Since the CBN recognition of Accomplished Under 40, my community involvement has evolved to a broader perspective by serving on nonprofit boards at the state level. I recently completed a nine-year board term with Oregon Public Broadcasting and began serving on the Oregon Community Foundation Board of Trustees in 2018.

What did it mean to you when you were selected for Accomplished Under 40?

It meant a lot — it was a great honor and I was humbled. There were (and continue to be) a large number of accomplished leaders and community members in Bend and Central Oregon and it was a tremendous compliment to be considered worthy enough to be mentioned alongside them.

What are some of your proudest accomplish-ments that contributed to your Accomplished Under 40 nomination?

I was, and am, proud of my selection to serve as the former Chair of the Board of Governors for Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Oregon and my election to the Central Oregon Visitors Association Board of Directors in the early 2000’s. The career growth at Brooks Resources leading up to my nomination 12 years ago is certainly an accomplishment that I am proud of, and grateful for every day.

What advice would you give to this year’s winners (and future winners)?

Listen to your intuition, follow your passions, be kind. Surround yourself with fun, talented and smart people who share a mutual respect for each other. Do not be afraid to speak up and be heard, just be thoughtful about what you are saying. And as my father advised me, “Always take time to stop and smell the roses.”

Additional comments?

Thank you to CBN for continuing to be a steady and responsible source of business news in our community!