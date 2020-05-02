ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ENT SPECIALIST SINGAPORE

Half of the patients found in primary care offices suffer from various ENT issues (ear, nose and throat). These individuals have varying problems that include the difficulty to take to speak, hear sounds, and smell. Life is rich and beautiful because we can relate well with it through our organs. What happens when one or some of our body parts stop functioning? How would we live cope throughout our journey on Earth? ENT disorders cut across various problems like swallowing and speech difficulty, hearing and balance difficulty, allergies and sinuses, breathing and sleep issues, skin disorders, head and neck cancer, and facial plastic surgeries. Specialists in this field are also referred to as Otolaryngologists.

Many people deal with clogged ears, stuffy nose, sore throats and other related problems on a daily basis. Various conditions and disorders of the ears, nose, and throat are treated by ENT specialists – from simple to severe. Their speciality covers all individuals and ages. Not only do they treat sleep apnea, otitis externa (swimmer’s ear), and sinus headaches, but they also perform sensitive surgeries to remove throat, neck, and head cancers, clear blocked airways, treat hear loss and restore other affected parts. Aside from the training ENT specialists go through in medical school, they also undergo five to eight years of intensive training on a post-graduate level.

Medical Conditions That Are Treated By ENT Specialists

ENT treatments are not limited to one part of the head, throat, and neck; it covers various medical conditions. However, some ENT specialists focus more on specific areas as follows:

Ear – otology and neurotology: Amongst all that we need to execute our daily activities effectively include haring and balance. ENT specialists in this area treat conditions such as hearing loss, tinnitus (perception of noise or ringing in the ears), ear infection, dizziness, neck, face, or ear pains, and many more.

Nose – rhinology: We can breathe well due to the filtration system in our noses that blocks allergens, specks of dirt, and other harmful agents from getting past our nostrils. ENT specialists not only treat allergies but also stuffy nose (rhinitis), deviated septum, sinus infection or sinusitis, nasal obstructions, migraines and sinus headaches, nasal surgery, and more.

Throat – laryngology: The inability to speak or sing can greatly affect our lives and livelihoods. ENT specialists treat throat tumours, hoarseness, sore throat, infections, gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD), airway and vocal cord disorders, and many more.

Sleep: Our daily performances are influenced by the quality of sleep we get at night. Lack of proper sleep can lead to body pains, weakness, fatigue, and unproductivity. ENT specialists treat snoring and sleep apnea, nasal and airway obstruction, and sleep-disordered breathing, and other sleep-related issues.

Head and Neck: some of the most vital organs in our body include the head and neck. These areas are prone to tumours and cancerous outbreaks. ENT specialists treat not just cancers and tumours of the head and neck, they also treat Graves’ or Basedow’s disease, neck masses, enlarged thyroid gland, among many others.

