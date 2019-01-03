Annual Brooks Resources Wall Calendar Kicks Off 50th Anniversary Celebration

(Image above | Courtesy of Brooks Resources)

Bend Real Estate Company’s Free 2019 Calendar Features Scenic Mountain View at Black Butte Ranch, The Company’s First Project 50 Years Ago

Brooks Resources Corporation’s annual wall calendar has graced the walls of Central Oregon businesses and homes for nearly four decades. Featuring beautiful scenes from our region, this year is no different. For 2019, the horizontal format calendar features an expansive view of the three Sisters mountains. Local photographer Mike Houska of DogLeg Studios took the photo from beloved resort Black Butte Ranch, developed by the company nearly five decades ago.

“This year’s calendar is particularly special to us,” says Romy Mortensen, VP of sales and marketing. “We are celebrating Brooks Resources’ 50th anniversary in 2019 and it seemed fitting to feature the company’s first signature project. Black Butte Ranch has become a legacy for generations of families visiting and living in Central Oregon, and we’re very proud of that history.”

Calendars are available at the Brooks Resources corporate office in downtown Bend at 409 NW Franklin in downtown Bend. As always, the calendars are free to the public and can be picked up from 8am to 5pm on all business days.

Thousands of the calendars are being distributed to local businesses by nonprofit group Abilitree in exchange for a donation from Brooks Resources.

brooksresources.com