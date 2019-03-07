Annual Building a Better Central Oregon Award Nominations Due April 15

For over 40 years, the Building a Better Central Oregon Awards (BBCO) have celebrated the great contributions of businesses and residents in Deschutes, Jefferson, Harney and Crook Counties to enhance their community with outstanding new or renovated residential, commercial or industrial buildings. Nominations come from the individuals, community organizations and businesses. A committee of Central Oregon Association of REALTORS (COAR) members select and tour the final winners based on the following criteria:

Property must be within Crook, Deschutes, Harney or Jefferson counties.

Must have been completed within the last two years.

Have significant impact on, or enhancement to the community, some examples are as follows: Local economic impact, neighborhood improvement, community improvement, neighborhood/Community beautification, unique design and/or unique use of materials.

Can be new construction and/or renovation/restoration such as, but not limited to the following: Commercial construction (office, retail, industrial, multi-family, etc.), community projects or community art.



The awards will be presented at a ceremony on October 16, 2019 at Tetherow Resort. COAR is currently accepting nominations for BBCO awards through April 15, 2019.

For nomination forms: coar.com, 541-382-6027 or info@coar.com