Annual RiverFeast Dinner & Auction to Benefit Deschutes River Conservancy

(Romy Mortenson and Amy Tykeson enjoying the evening at RiverFeast last year | Photo by Todd Carey)

The Deschutes River Conservancy (DRC) will hold their largest annual fundraiser, the RiverFeast Dinner and Auction beginning at 5:30pm on Saturday, May 11 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon’s expansive and light event space.

Presented by Brooks Resources, the annual RiverFeast Dinner and Auction supports the DRC’s mission to restore streamflow and improve water quality in the Deschutes River Basin.

Tickets to attend RiverFeast are $100 per person, and include a four-course dinner, wine from Va Piano Vineyards, beer from Deschutes Brewery and live music. During the evening, guests will bid on exclusive travel adventures and experiences, custom art and rare fishing opportunities, as well as participate in the RiverFeast “Choose Your Own Adventure” raffle, for a chance to visit the backcountry of British Columbia, San Francisco & Sonoma, or cruise of your choice of the Bahamas or Caribbean. Raffle ticket holders need not be present at RiverFeast in order to win.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Dr. John Kitzhaber who will share thoughts on the benefits of bringing together diverse interests using good science with the goal of restoring the ecological needs of rivers. In addition to playing a critical role in the formation of the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, a major funder of the DRC, Dr. Kitzhaber is known for his legislative work in conservation as Oregon’s former governor. During his time in office, Kitzhaber supported state watershed councils, established a minimum stream flow, and created Oregon’s first public instream water right, a cornerstone of the DRC’s restoration success. Dr. Kitzhaber has also served on the boards of the Oregon Environmental Council, the Pacific Rivers Council and the Wild Salmon Center.

Kirk Schueler, President of Brooks Resources, stated, “Brooks Resources is proud to continue our long support of the Deschutes River Conservancy. Over the last 50 years, our company has seen water issues in Central Oregon as integral to our quality of life. Together with the Deschutes River Conservancy, we are dedicated to creating healthy communities in part by restoring our local rivers and streams.”

For tickets and information go to deschutesriver.org or call Marisa at 541-382-4077 x25