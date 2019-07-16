Applications Now Open for Leadership Bend, Class of 2020

Applications are now open for the next cohort of Leadership Bend , a nine-month civic/community leadership development program designed to identify, educate, train and connect committed citizens to leadership roles throughout Central Oregon. Information and online application are available at bendchamber.org/leadership-bend-application.

Completed applications are due by Sunday, July 28, 2019.

The 2019-2020 class will kick off with an overnight orientation retreat in early September, followed by nine full-day sessions scheduled once a month where participants will work with local leaders to expand awareness and understanding of the Central Oregon region. The class will explore historical and current issues firsthand and learn about the unique challenges and opportunities that cross sectors and silos. Additionally, the cohort will benefit from a series of servant leadership topics designed to enhance individual leadership skills and together, make an impact through a class capstone project.

Participants are chosen from a broad and diverse cross-section of candidates from around the region who must go through a significant application process. Finalists are drawn from acknowledged and aspiring leaders who share a commitment to actively driving a long-term and positive impact.

There now are over 470 Leadership Bend alumni who serve as our community “trustees” through board service, elected office, and more. Leadership Bend is supported by Taylor NW, Pacific Power and likeminded businesses who believe that a healthy community comes from investment in leadership.

The Bend Chamber believes building leaders is necessary to community succession planning. As one of the fastest growing regions in Oregon and the northwest, the issues (affordable housing, transportation, workforce development, etc.) have become increasingly more complex and the need for active leadership is great.

For questions about the application process, please contact Stephanie Peters, Bend Chamber Leadership Programs Coordinator at 541-382-3221 or stephaniepeters@bendchamber.org

bendchamber.org