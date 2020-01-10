Are Consumer Loans better than traditional Credit Cards?

There are a lot of ways to go wrong with money out there. It could be a spending spree gone wrong. It could be the loss of a job, or an unforeseen medical emergency that has arisen. None of these are desirable situations to get in to, but just as there are plenty of ways to get into financial troubles there are plenty of ways to get out of them. Now, I’m sure you’ve heard about a lot of them before. You probably have a favoured method, even if you don’t have any troubles at the moment and just want a decision made in case you do. However, this may not be the best method for you. Two of the most popular methods to choose between are credit cards and loans; but which are actually better? I’m here to talk to you about whether a consumer loan or credit card is better for you and your finances.

So what actually are consumer loans? More or less, they differ from ordinary loans with the fact that you don’t have to supply a bank or company with collateral in order to get one. They’re more based around your eligibility and your likelihood to pay them back and because of that, you won’t have to potentially sacrifice something really generous to obtain one. Does that make them better than getting a credit card, however? I believe that in terms of being easy to keep track of, consumer loans definitely come out on top. They provide much less paperwork and it tends to be a lot more simply to keep tabs on all the numbers involved. A lot of people get into trouble with credit cards because they can’t be bothered keeping up with everything, but with consumer loans this is a lot easier.

Interest rates also tend to be a lot lower with consumer loans. Interest rates are the real burden of any kind of loan or credit card and it is a goal for a lot of people to find the interest rates possible. If you want to find the money-making method with the lowest interest rate for you, choosing a consumer loan could definitely be a step in the right direction. These tend to be pretty easy to set up and you won’t have to pay back an insane amount either; in fact, some companies only charge interest on money you actually withdraw from a loan account.

Credit cards do have their benefits, however. They are much easier to use frequently in daily life due to the fact that they are a bank card; you can just withdraw and spend money as easily as you can with a normal debit card or something of the sort. This makes them much more handy when you want to use them on a day at the shops or in a restaurant. There are certainly benefits to both credit cards and consumer loans, so it’s up to you to figure out which is best for you.