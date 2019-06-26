Attractive Alternatives – Why More Businesses Are Choosing Serviced Offices

As office rental rates continue to rise in Australia’s major cities, business owners are starting to seek out an alternative to a commercial office. With more office solutions available than ever before, it’s now possible to be located in the centre of the CBD, at a prime address and with everything you need for your business operations, at a fraction of the cost of a traditional office. Just a few years ago this would have been well outside the realm of possibility but with a serviced office savvy business owners can enjoy all the perks of a premium location without committing to a traditional long-term expensive office lease.

With a serviced office from a premium provider, you no longer do you have to spend money setting up your office space with expensive equipment. You can also avoid investing time and resources in hiring support staff as the best serviced offices come with a dedicated receptionist, 24-hour tech support and other support staff to help you out. With so many benefits to going serviced, it’s no wonder that more businesses are opting for this office solution over more traditional options. With a serviced office, you simply arrive at the office with everything in place, ready to hit the ground running.

Continue reading to learn more about the benefits of serviced offices and to find out why more businesses are choosing a serviced office solution.

Flexible Lease

Traditional commercial offices leases are notoriously difficult to get out of and can put unnecessary pressure on your business. The last thing you want is for your business to be underperforming and you still have to pay the high monthly rates despite being in financial trouble. On the other hand, if your business is performing well and you want to expand your space or move location, you are tied by your lease and have very few, if any, options.

However, with a serviced office, you pay a monthly rate and you don’t need to commit to anything long term. If your business doesn’t perform as you expected, you can simply leave at the end of the month. And, if your company is excelling, you can expand by renting additional office space or even move to one of the providers other locations in Australia or internationally with ease. This flexibility puts you in control of the future of your business and allows you to make decisions based solely on the performance of your business.

No Setup Costs

Whether you are just starting your business or you are graduating to a more permanent office solution, you need to consider your office setup costs. Fitting out an office with furniture, touching up the décor and installing different technologies is expensive. However, it is important that these things are done, as you don’t want your clients turning up to a cheap, amateur space. Opting for a serviced solution eliminates these costs. Premium providers offer serviced offices that come equipped with the latest technology, video conferencing facilities, high-speed internet and plush leather furniture. The best facilities will also be fitted out to a five-star standard with touches of class like original artwork and checkerboard granite floors.

Access To A Global Network

In the modern business landscape, it’s more possible than ever to expand your business domestically and internationally. Technology allows us to get information in the blink of an eye, or fly halfway around the world just as quickly. With a serviced office, you can take full advantage of both inter-state and international business partnerships to grow your company. Premium serviced office providers, have luxury facilities located in prime business locations all over the world that you can book and use when you need them. This puts you in a great position to expand your business into new locations and move into exciting new markets with ease.

Serviced Offices: The Perfect Solution For Modern Business

How we do business is changing quickly and it’s important that you keep up with new trends, so you don’t get left behind. Being resistant to change can be hugely detrimental to your business and you need to do what you can to ensure that you continue to out-perform the competition. Positioning your business in a prime location while lowering your business costs, giving your business more flexibility and making it easy to expand, will allow your business to thrive. By forgoing the traditional office lease and choosing a serviced solution, you can help to put your business on the map and move your company towards a more successful future.