Balloons Over Bend Children’s Festival Benefits Saving Grace

The annual event moves to the Deschutes Historical Museum

Families from across Central Oregon will get together for some good, old-fashioned family fun for the Balloons Over Bend Children’s Festival on July 29, presented by Chevrolet of Bend.

The annual festival boasts a new location this year – with an exciting perk. The 2017 Children’s Festival will be held at the Deschutes Historical Museum and include their annual Summer Shootout Marble Tournament.

The Balloons Over Bend Children’s Festival is part of a weekend long celebration of hot air balloons. Daily balloon launches will take place Friday through Sunday with daytime events at R.E. Jewell Elementary and Night Glow events at Riverbend Park and Sunriver Resort.

The family-friendly festival runs from 10am to 4pm and features a range of activities for children of all ages including: BEA Bike Rodeo, Bend Research Science Base, bounce houses, Bend Nest Carnival Games, face painting, a simulation from Bend Fire Department, construction equipment to climb from Alex Hodge Construction, and much more!

Entry is $10 per child in advance online, or $15 at the gate, and adults are free. Passes include all of the booth activities, the bounce houses, face painting, entry into the Balloon Blast Kids’ Race and Obstacle Course (part of the Pacific Source Rock the Races series), and registration for the Summer Shootout Marble Tournament. Prizes for the marble tournament include single speed cruisers from Gear Peddler and other items Wabi Sabi, Old Mill District, Bend Escape Room, and Vector Volcano.

A portion of proceeds from the festival will go to help provide free services to people experiencing violence our community. Saving Grace offers safety, hope, and healing to survivors of relationship abuse and sexual assault in Central Oregon through its emergency shelter, a 24-hour helpline, emergency transportation, safety planning, support groups, children’s advocacy, community education and more.

Interested in volunteering? Contact emma@saving-grace.org. Learn more about Saving Grace at www.saving-grace.org or get help by calling the 24-hour helpline at 541-389-7021.